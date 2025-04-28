Trinidad and Tobago Elections 2025: Tight Contest Between PNM-UNC

Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: PM Stuart Young ‘I am confident of victory’

Prime Minister Stuart Young, after casting his vote, said that he is confident of victory after voting at the International School of Port of Spain. He dismissed claims by the UNC of supported bias by the EBC - Elections and Boundaries Commission.

He further said that he quite pleased to see the long line of people when he went to vote and added, “It is certainly the longest line I have been in since I've been voting in Trinidad and Tobago since I came back at the age that he could vote.” All in all, PM Young said that it was a smooth process.

Talking about the long line of voters, he added, “The long line indicates to me that there is quite a lot of interest in this year’s general election, and I read that as a very good sign.”

He said that it indicated to him that democracy is very alive and well and that persons are taking the civic duty quite seriously on this occasion which he is happy to see.

Young was also asked that the UNC is posting having a better campaign than they had in the past elections to which he said, “The PNM's campaign this year was quite a good one. I'm very satisfied, very pleased with it and It was very informative.”