Trinidad and Tobago Elections 2025: Tight Contest Between PNM-UNC

Trinidad and Tobago 2025 General Elections LIVE: Voters in the twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago are going to the polls today (April 28, 2025) in a parliamentary election which the experts are describing as one of the most unpredictable in decades as the race is between the two main parties – the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).
Polling for the general elections 2025 opened at 6 am and these are expected to go through 6 pm today following which the votes will be counted across the 41 constituencies.
April 28, 2025 at 8:19 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Less Than Two Hours Left Before Polls Close
With just less than two hours left before the polling closes in Trinidad and Tobago, the island nation is witnessing a quiet atmosphere. The polling is scheduled to end on 6 PM local time following which the votes will be counted, determining the outcome of General Elections 2025.
This election is considered one of the most unpredictable in recent decades as there is a very tough competition between the ruling PNM and the major opposition UNC.
April 28, 2025 at 7:56 PM
T&T 2025 Elections LIVE: Arima Deputy Mayor Jovan Roberts said voting was emotional in the seat once set for Late Lisa Morris-Julian
Arima Deputy Mayor Jovan Roberts cast his vote in Malabar/Mausica and got emotional while talking to the media people. He said that the voting day was emotional for him as the late Lisa Morris-Julian would have contested the seat and the sense of losing her is making him emotional.
Notably, Jovan Roberts is affiliated with the People's National Movement (PNM) in Trinidad and Tobago and have contested the elections from the Mausica constituency. He also served as the councilor for the Tumpuna district in Arima and holds the position of Deputy Mayor of Arima. Roberts replaced Morris-Julain who along with her two children died in a fire on December 16, 2024.
He expressed his emotions and noted, “Coming out today was a little emotional, you know, having to come out here and think had things been a little differently over the past few months. They actually brought up the fact that there is a solemn feeling as we come out this morning to vote because Lisa played a very important part in this constituency.”
April 28, 2025 at 7:35 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Commonwealth observers leave Belmont secondary school, ensures clean voting
The Commonwealth election observers have left the Belmont Secondary School after visiting the polling station. The members of the team of commonwealth observers, have been working since hours to ensure electoral integrity across different polling stations in Trinidad and Tobago.
The team of the election observers has been active since 6:00 am interacting with election officers, voters and polling staff.
The commonwealth election observers is making sure that the electoral proceedings comply with the international standards and local regulations. Their presence has been playing a crucial role in promoting trust among netizens and ensuring a confident and clean voting.
April 28, 2025 at 7:05 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Man caught voting multiple times in polling division 1030
A male individual have been caught for voting multiple times in the Aranguez/St Joseph constituency, Floyd Stewart. He was seen voting in the polling division 1030 and reports have emerged that the person had in his possession polling division cards belonging to others in the same PD 1030.
The UNC poll clerk and EBC clerk spotted the same individual and noted that he was seen coming twice to vote. He also verified his names with different identifies within the same booth with a thirty minute period which raised concern amongst persons in the room and a police officer situated outside the room was asked to verify his identity.
As per the reports, the search of the individual revealed an ID card belonging to Floyd Stewart, however minutes earlier sweared an affidavit and voted under the name using Nicholas Colin Yorke. The case is now investigated by the officials from the senior departments.
April 28, 2025 at 6:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: UNC Candiate Michelle Benjamic votes as special elector
UNC candidate for Moruga/Tableland, Michelle Benjamin, who voted as a special elector, was unable to provide a first-hand account of today’s voting process. However, she voiced concerns over reports of bribery in the closely contested seat.
She said that she has had several reports of different incidents from person's name being marked off and they did not get a vote and added, “That actually happened to one of the people that is actually working in the election day process.”
“They had to go through an exercise where we had to get the attorney involved, and they had to wait to make sure that the name was not crossed off as a special voter and what have you but after sometime they were able to cast the vote,” added the UNC candidate.
She said that have been a lot of issues, but her team has been handling and managing and doing their part with regards to making sure that the process is a democratic one.
April 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: De Vignes Votes, Vows to Build on Rowley’s Legacy
Hans De Vignes casted his vote at Diamond Vale Primary School today after succeeding Dr Keith Rowley as the PNM candidate for Diego Martin West.
The voting procedure was performed to cope up to "platinum standards" according to De Vignes. He also displayed great joy in taking over Rowley's political position. He came from Diego Martin where he lived his entire life making a commitment to enhance the situation of his local residents.
De Vignes feels reborn now that he has switched from media work to politics and he welcomes the fresh start by leaning on his faith and community backing.
April 28, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Innovative Democratic Alliance's Kaye Trotman arrives to vote
The Innovative Democratic Alliance's Kaye Trotman was joined by her mother, 82-year-old Stephanie Trotman, at the Bon-Accord Government Primary School where they both voted.
She said that it was an easy, straightforward and quick process and added, “I am feeling good. I would like to say that any victory that occurs out of this, I personally attribute it to God.” She lauded the authorities for helping her mother in the electoral process and said that it was ‘very nice’.
April 28, 2025 at 5:55 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Police Ensure Smooth and Secure Voting Across Trinidad and Tobago
National voting across Trinidad and Tobago proceeds with smooth and peaceful conditions through the continuous efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). Acting DCP Operations Curt Simon affirmed that minor deployment problems were addressed quickly so that it did not delay the initiation of voting at polling stations.
The investigations into voting irregularities focus on alleged voter manipulation through financial offer is under process with multiple reports on the table. Government continues inquiries after arresting a person in Mt. Lambert with TT$30,000 in their possession.
The acting supervising officer, Suzette Martin guaranteed that extensive security protocols have been implemented as police forces maintain continuous observation of activities to protect electoral process integrity.
April 28, 2025 at 5:34 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: UNC candidate Hansen Narinesingh slams opponents for bribing voters
Claxton Bay UNC candidate Hansen Narinesingh claims that his opponents are offering people monetary inducements for votes within the constituency.
He said, “We are we are hearing on the ground that the people are passing around in advance and offering monetary inducement to people to for constituents to vote. As you know, that is against law, and we are very we're looking very seriously at that aspect.” He further added that it is unethical and that is something that he will not stand for.
April 28, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Police arrest man with $30,000 on suspicion of election bribery
The police officials in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested a male with $30,000 in his possession a few minutes ago. The arrest was made in the St Joseph/Aranjuez constituency after reports that he was allegedly offering money for votes.
Reports claim that the police searched the vehicle of the man and found no political paraphernalia in it.
April 28, 2025 at 5:13 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Kamla Persad Bissessar issues stern warning against bribing voters
UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has issued a stern warning that anyone caught bribing voters will face the full extent of the law. She said reports of voter bribery have already surfaced in the marginal Moruga/Tableland constituency.
Talking about the electoral process, she said that the voting process went smoothly and proceeded quite easily and quickly however she said there have been reports from other stations that the process is very lengthy.
“I don't know if it's a deliberate strategy to frustrate people or just incompetence on the part of some,” she said.
April 28, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan vows to visit several constituencies today
Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, also cast his vote and congratulated the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago for having an election without any major issues or disruptions so far.
As the Campaign Manager for the People's National Movement (PNM), he said he will continue to visit several constituencies throughout the day, including Aranguez/St Joseph and the rest of the East-West Corridor, then to South Trinidad.
April 28, 2025 at 4:40 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh arrives to vote
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, the People's National Movement's candidate for Aranguez/St. Joseph arrived to cast his vote at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies just after 11 am on Monday.
He expressed pleasure with high voter turnout and noted that this is great news for the country and free elections. Minister Deyalsingh exercised his right to vote at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies just after 11am on Monday.
April 28, 2025 at 4:34 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar arrives to vote
Political Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, arrived at Hermitage Presbyterian School to cast her vote in today's General Election.
Persad-Bissessar arrived shortly after 12pm and was accompanied by security officers and UNC party members.
April 28, 2025 at 4:32 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Bodoe calls for law review after two voters barred
Oropouche West candidate Dr Lackram Bodoe says two people were prevented from voting at the La Romaine High School this morning after being deemed "mentally incapacitated" by the EBC's presiding officer.
Dr Bodoe is calling for a review of the Representation of the People Act to prevent discrimination against such individuals. He explained that the EBC requires voters to answer 20 questions to verify their eligibility, which the two individuals were unable to do.
“I did speak with the presiding officer, tried to ascertain the facts, and it appears that there might be a loophole within the law that could cause mentally incapacitated persons to be discriminated against in terms of the voting process,” he highlighted.
April 28, 2025 at 4:01 PM
T&T Elections 2025 LIVE: Tobago West Candidate Aretha Clarke speaks on issue of tackling disabled voters
Tobago West Candidate Aretha Clarke who cast her vote during the ongoing polling issued her statement on the issue of tackling disabled voters. She criticized the entire matter and said that there is an issue with accessibility for disabled voters at polling stations.
"I am little concerned for the person with the disability as most of the divisions don't have any wheelchair and that's what I am concerned about," she added.
This comes after a father raised concerns regarding her special needs daughter being denied her right to vote because her mother asked the officials to help her with the process, they denied saying that the person who could not understand the procedure is incapable of casting the vote.
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Special Needs Citizen Denied Voting Right
Elections staffs have grounded voting rights for a special needs voter in Trinidad and Tobago. The victim, Shanice Shenelle Mohammed, was allegedly prevented from exercising her democratic right to vote during the ongoing general elections 2025.
Her father took to Facebook to express his concerns and said, “My daughter is a special child. The polling booth staff was off limited to Shania because she did not understand the voting procedure at once.”
He further added that this is totally unfair and wanted to know if deaf and non-verbal people together with blind persons would face similar voting obstacles and added that he does not think that someone should be bar from exercising their constitutional right to vote.
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Leader of the Patriotic Front Mickela Panday casts vote
Political Leader of the Patriotic Front, Mickela Panday, cast her vote earlier today. After fielding 37 candidates in the election, Panday embraced her mother, Oma Panday, in an emotional moment at the Esperance Community Complex. The two broke down in tears as Mickela recalled the encouraging words of her late father, former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, who always urged her to give her best.
Her mother said that she did her best and her father is going to be really proud of her. She added that it feels great to vote for somebody that she actually wants to win.
Panday also shed a light on her campaign and said that everyone worked so hard and she thinks that people respected the way they conducted their campaign with no hate or vitriol.
April 28, 2025 at 3:16 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: UNC Candidate Roger Alexander reflects on voting process
UNC Candidate for Tunapuna Roger Alexander, speaking at the Malabar Secondary School in the Malabar/Mausica constituency reflects on today's voting process today as a first-time candidate. He was noncommittal about his plans for after the election with a win or a loss today.
He said that “It is a good clean looking process, and I has no issues and I hope it goes all the way through.”
According to Alexander it was different this time for him as it is the first time for his casting vote as a candidate and not a civilian.
April 28, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: PM Stuart Young ‘I am confident of victory’
Prime Minister Stuart Young, after casting his vote, said that he is confident of victory after voting at the International School of Port of Spain. He dismissed claims by the UNC of supported bias by the EBC - Elections and Boundaries Commission.
He further said that he quite pleased to see the long line of people when he went to vote and added, “It is certainly the longest line I have been in since I've been voting in Trinidad and Tobago since I came back at the age that he could vote.” All in all, PM Young said that it was a smooth process.
Talking about the long line of voters, he added, “The long line indicates to me that there is quite a lot of interest in this year’s general election, and I read that as a very good sign.”
He said that it indicated to him that democracy is very alive and well and that persons are taking the civic duty quite seriously on this occasion which he is happy to see.
Young was also asked that the UNC is posting having a better campaign than they had in the past elections to which he said, “The PNM's campaign this year was quite a good one. I'm very satisfied, very pleased with it and It was very informative.”
April 28, 2025 at 2:42 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: UNC Candidate Roger Alexander cast his vote
UNC Candidate for Tunapana, Roger Alexander, has successfully cast his vote at the Malabar Secondary School around 10:36 am however he did not interact with the media after that. Alexander’s supporters were seen talking in his favour with several of them saying that there are high chances for him to win.
April 28, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Prime Minister Stuart Young successfully cast his vote
Prime Minister Stuart Young arrived at the International School in Port of Spain to cast his vote around 9:30 am, three and half hours after the polling began. Polls in the country opened at 6 am to a steady flow of voters as citizens turned out in their constituencies to cast their ballots in the highly anticipated general election.
Apart from the citizens, several leaders have also casted their vote including former Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC), Dr Roodal Moonilal, PNM candidate for Diego Martin North East Colm Imbert and several others.
April 28, 2025 at 1:41 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: OBSERVERS ARRIVE
A vehicle carrying Commonwealth election observers arrived at one of the Toco/Sangre Grande constituency polling stations in Guaico Government Primary School this morning. These observers are expected to oversee the entire electoral process to ensure free and fair elections in Trinidad and Tobago.
A member of the CARICOM Election Observer Mission was also captured conducting observations at Jerningham Government Primary School. These observers will be in the twin island nation till the conclusion of the voting process islandwide.
April 28, 2025 at 1:26 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: UNC Candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal calls process ‘relatively smooth’
UNC Oropouche East Candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal spoke on the voting process at the Parvati Girls Hindu College and hiccups that he said had been reported at some polling stations. He said the process has been relatively smooth thus far.
He said that because of the lack of presence of the appointed information officers, there was a little setback because it looks a little longer to verify people’s names and their identities and put them in the right line and order.
“But we have always had smooth operations at this venue, and I'm hoping that it continues to the rest of the day throughout Barrackpore and other areas which we are monitoring,” added Moonilal.
April 28, 2025 at 1:11 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Former Prime Minister Keith Rowley cast his vote
Former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley successfully casted his ballot at the International School in Port of Spain. After casting his vote, he talked to the local media and said that the voting process was very smooth, and it took him around 7 to 8 minutes to wait for his turn and cast his vote.
“At the end of the day today, we would have come to the end of a very grilling process, which is necessary and tomorrow should be a new day for everyone in Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.
When asked how he feels having not contested for the first time in 40 years, Rowley said that he had not noticed that as he had been involved all the way. “I am looking forward to tomorrow and even though I did retire on March 16, I have been involved all the time,” said the Former Prime Minister.
He was also asked that what would he miss most about the public life, to which he said that it might be the responsibility that goes with it and added, “Because that is what it is all about. When you're in public life, there's a responsibility, especially if you have an office. So that will not be there, and I think that is what I will miss.”
April 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Battle for Tobago – TPP Challenges PNM Stronghold as Early Voting Begins
As the polls opened just a while ago in Roxborough, Tobago voters are ready on the move. Even before sunrise, a few early risers already gathered at the gates as they are determined to make their voices heard.
Reportedly, Tobago’s two seats – Tobago East and Tobago West are pivotal in today’s elections. The PNM secured victories in both Tobago constituencies during the 2020 General elections however this time Tobago People's Party (TPP) is looking forward to securing victory over these.
In Tobago West, there are under 28,500 registered voters while Tobago East has about 23,600. In the last two general elections there were 51% voter turned while the turnout was 52% in 2015 and this is something everyone is watching closely today to see if more voters show up or if the turnout continues to slide.
April 28, 2025 at 11:09 AM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: High Early Voter Turnout in 1st Hour of Polling
It is almost one hour since voting has begun across Trinidad and Tobago as 17 political parties vie for power. In this 2025 general elections, already the island nation is seeing a higher number of voters turn out in the first hour of voting as compared to the 2020 general elections when just 58 percent of the voters turned out to the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic that lasted a few years.
There are a lot of factors for voters to consider today as they are heading to polls with only 11 hours left.
April 28, 2025 at 10:44 AM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Electorate in 2015 vs 2020
The number of people who cast out their votes in 2020 decreased by 10 percent as compared to 2015. According to the information, 66.8% people came out to vote in 2015 while in 2020 the percentage fell to 58.08 percent.
With these numbers, experts are saying that they look forward to seeing the outcome this time as it is very soon to say whether or not more people will come out this time.
April 28, 2025 at 10:26 AM
Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Elections LIVE: Voters brace for high-stakes, unpredictable election
With 41 seats up for grabs, the general elections are a close contest between incumbent PNM and Opposition UNC. Among the key issues for the voters in Trinidad and Tobago are the increasing crime, deteriorating healthcare, high prices, no jobs for youth and lost opportunities. A total of 2316 polling stations have been established and are equipped with necessary materials, supplies and staffing for voters to cast their vote without any chaos.
April 28, 2025 at 10:24 AM
CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE ELECTIONS RESULT FOR 2025 GENERAL ELECTIONS IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
