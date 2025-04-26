Tuesday, 29th April 2025
UNC urges citizens to end PNM's decade long wicked chapter

UNC shed light on various issues, including cuts to essential education resources like laptops, school transport, textbooks and more.

Saturday, 26th April 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: UNC during their recent meeting held in Vickar’s country club, at Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, slammed PNM, calling their tenure as 10 years of destruction and urged citizens to end a decade long wicked chapter.  

Close this wicked chapter on this decade of destruction, each of us has endured,” UNC'S head Kamla stated.  

Kamla Persad-Bissessar further shed light on different issues including the cutting of education facilities to the kids such as laptops, school transport, textbooks and more. She also talked about the shutting down of Petrotrin and the rising cost of living which has surrounded the nation and has left everyone in shock.  

The opposition leader further in her address stated that Trinidad and Tobago will never have a leader who loves its citizens more than her.  

You have had leaders before me, you will have leaders after me, but you will never ever have a leader who loves you more than I do,” Kamla Persad stated.  

In her address, the leader of UNC called out 28th April as a crucial date for the nation’s history and called the elections as one of the most awaited in the nation’s history. She added that the polling booth will determine the future of the families and generations to come.

While she highlighted the key issues under the PNM government, they further highlighted the initiatives that UNC plans to put ahead, if they come into power. While emphasizing on these initiatives, Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar stated that the party is planning to improve the healthcare sector, elevate the cannabis industry, and transform the agricultural industry.  

Kamla Persad has been sharing their vision for the nation by outlining several major projects since the announcement of the general elections. Earlier during one of her addresses she also stated the enhancements of the mental health sector, while claiming that “Let’s Fix this Together.”  

She has claimed that the deteriorating mental health has led to a huge number of suicides in the country, and her party plans to implement proper mental health care initiatives, projects and controlling the suicidal rate.  

Monica Walker

