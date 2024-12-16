Exclusive: Housefire kills Trinidad Minister Lisa Morris Julian and her 2 children

According to the reports, the incident took place at their FarFan Street Arima home early Monday morning.

Trinidad and Tobago: Education Minister Lisa Morris Julian was reportedly killed along with her 2 children in a housefire.

As per initial reports, Julian’s husband Daniel and her other three children were not at home during the time of the incident.

Who was Morris-Julien?

Morris-Julien was a Minister in the Ministry of Education and the Member of Parliament for D'Abadie/O'Meara.

She was also a former English teacher at the Barataria South Secondary School and also a former Mayor at the Arima Borough Corporation.

Lisa Morris Julian is a politician in Trinidad and Tobago under the People’s National Movement and she served as a Member of Parliament for D'Abadie/O'Meara since the 2020 general elections.

She served as the mayor of Arima, Trinidad between 2013 and 2020. Her political career started in 2013 under the PNM only.

She replaced Ancil Antoine who was de selected as the prospective candidate after a recording was circulated of him during a PNM meeting during which he was criticisinhg the US using derogatory language.

What caused the House Fire?

The house fire which was really massive took the life of the Minister as well as her two daughters.

While the cause of the fire is yet unknown, but the videos and photos of the incident which are going viral on social media clearly shows that the fire was really huge and it spread to the whole house within a few minutes.

The incident has sent a wave of shock across the island nation with people taking to Facebook to express their condolences over this tragic incident.

A user named Isidora Cheewah expressed his shock and said, “I just heard that Lisa Morris, her husband and son died in a fire. Please tell that, that is not true,” while a neighbour of the victim noted, “So sorry, i have an adjacent property, I got to know her so good I’m in mourning don’t know what to say.”

The internet is flooding with the condolences wishes with the officials now set to conduct an official investigation into the incident.