St. Vincent and the Grenadines kicks off 2024-2025 cruise season with Mein Schiff 2 arrival

The German ship Mein Schiff 2 was the first ship of the 2024/25 Cruise season to dock at Port Kingstown. The vessel which arrived boasted a capacity of 2,894 passengers.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Port Kingstown in St Vincent was bustling with huge activity as the island nation ushers in the cruise tourism season. On Wednesday, the first cruise ship Mein Schiff 2 docked on the mainland, marking the official start to the cruise season 2024 2025.

The German ship Mein Schiff 2 was the first ship of the 2024/25 Cruise season to dock at Port Kingstown. The vessel which arrived boasted a capacity of 2,894 passengers.

As the cruise marked a successful opening of the season, the hundreds of passengers that disembarked were greeted with a warm welcome. They were seen enjoying the cultural dance performances held at the port while others explored the port and also participated in the local excursions.

Cruise passengers disembarks at Port Kingstown According to the information, St Vincent and the Grenadines is anticipating to receive a total of 44 cruises throughout this month, which will be docking across different ports on the island, with three of these arriving on inaugural calls including Crystal Serenity, Spirit of Discovery and MSC Virtuosa, arriving on November 17, 18 and 27 respectively.

As of now, the island nation has already received Royal Clipper and Le Champlain but these cruises docked on the sister island of Grenadines.

The complete cruise schedule for November 2024 in St Vincent and the Grenadines is as follows: