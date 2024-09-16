Barbados in Shock: Mass shooting in St Michael leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

Barbados: A tragic mass shooting took place on Saturday morning in St Michael, Barbados, which left three people dead while eight others got severely injured.



According to the information, the incident took place just before 2 am at the Majestic Bar located on Nelson Street where patrons were gathered for a night out.



The Barbados Police Service reported that three masked men entered the bar and unleashed a barrage of gunfire towards the crowd.



It was said that the attack claimed the lives of three people at the scene while six others were rushed for treatment to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Meanwhile, two other victims received treatment on the site for their injuries.



In addition to this, Police Commissioner Richard Boyce expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and said that his team is determined to bring the culprits responsible for his heinous attack to justice and this violent ambush on innocent people enjoying their night will not go unpunished.



While the investigation is still in its early stages, the officials are asking the public for assistance in the matter as no reason is being determined for the attack as of now. Police called upon anyone with information that could help catch the ones responsible for this senseless crime to contact the officials.



On the other hand, the incident has sent shockwaves across the island nation, with people taking to Facebook and calling for justice.



“Like it reach to Barbados now. Lord father. And I thought that country was a lovely paradise. Just now, people have to desist from traveling because nowhere in this world or any part thereof is safe,” wrote a user named Chase, while another user expressed his shock and said, “I have never heard this kind of thing happening in Barbados; boy we are in big trouble. Three dead and eight wounded.”