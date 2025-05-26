Mia Mottley announces political return, says ‘We Have Work Still to Do’

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley has reversed her earlier decision of not leading the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) into the next general election. The announcement was made by her during the weekend for which she cited a deepened sense of duty and multiple appeals from locals and party members as the reasons behind her decision.

“I will stay with you. I will lead the Barbados Labour Party into the next term because we have work still to do,” said PM Mottley.

While speaking at a celebration rally to commemorate the recent victory of Chad Black won who secure the St James North seat in by-election last Wednesday and the anniversary of the 2018 sweep at the pools, the Prime Minister stressed on the immense and ongoing international and local challenges as the driving force behind her decision to stay on even after two terms in office.

Mottley talked about the COVID-19 pandemic as well as it lingering aftermath, international conflicts and global instability as the major disruptions which significantly impacted the progress being made by her administration since her 2nd term began in January 2022.

“I’m announcing this because I will stay going into the next campaign,” said Prime Minister Mia Mottley. The 59-year-old added that her decision was not taken lightly adding and she was also influenced by several appeals from the locals over the past year which included a way of encouragement at the just-concluded St James North by-election campaign.

According to her, what her administration has given the country more than anything else is trust and stability and that this is no longer a personal decision but one of service and responsibility.

Earlier in January 2022, Mottley announced that she would not contest another general election and said that death of her brother had weighed heavily on her and influenced her outlook.

She further reiterated her commitment towards the citizens of Barbados and said that while she is the Prime Minister, she still a sister, a daughter and an aunt and she will continue to serve everyone like that only.

Mia Amor Mottley, who became the first female Prime Minister of Barbados in 2018 and led the BLP to a second consecutive clean sweep of all 30 parliamentary seats in 2022, said that she believes in her team and it now more prepared than ever to deliver the transformation which the island nation needs.

Notably, the next general elections are constitutionally due by 2027.