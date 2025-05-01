Trinidad and Tobago set to swear in new Prime Minister today

Trinidad and Tobago: Just two days after Kamla Persad Bissessar led United National Congress (UNC) secured clean sweep victory in General Elections 2025, Trinidad and Tobago is set to swear in its 9th Prime Minister today at 4 pm at the President’s House in St Ann’s.

At the age of 73, Persad-Bissessar returns to the nation's highest office, having previously served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015. Her campaign focused on addressing escalating crime rates and economic challenges, with promises to increase public sector wages, protect pensions for the elderly, and revive Petrotrin, the state-owned oil company closed in 2018.

This was announced by the UNC on Wednesday after the political party’s General Election victory on Monday. The swearing in ceremony today comes just a day after the 36th anniversary celebration of the United National Congress yesterday.

According to the information, UNC secured a massive 26 out of 41 seats, the Tobago People’s Party grabbed both the seats in Tobago: Tobago East and Tobago West while the former ruling party People’s National Movement (PNM) managed to secure only 13 seats, ending its decade-long rule.

Apart from Kamla Persad Bissessar, an Attorney General will also be sworn in today after her. UNC members have confirmed that the AG will be a male but have not revealed any additional details. There have been some speculation regarding the same whether this might be Aranguez MP-elect Devesh Maharaj or someone from outside the lineup of candidates including former PNM AG John Jeremie who has now aligned with the UNC.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Cabinet is anticipated to be sworn in later on and there have been hints of a swearing in ceremony at a public venue rather than the House of the President.

Kamla Persad Bissessar became Trinidad and Tobago’s first female Prime Minister after winning the general election in 2010.