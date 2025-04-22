St Kitts and Nevis closes record-breaking cruise season as Icon of the Seas docks with 7600 visitors

St Kitts and Nevis' 2024–2025 cruise season officially concluded with two final sailings, hailed as highly successful by the Tourism Authority.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante welcomed Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, carrying a staggering 7,600 passengers, earlier today. The vessel was joined by the Marella Discovery, with 2,074 passengers, bringing a total of more than 9674 visitors to the island nation.

These two cruises marked the official culmination of the 2024-2025 cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis, which the Tourism Authority deemed highly successful. The island is expected to welcome over one million cruise passengers throughout the season.

As the final cruises for this season docked at the island’s shores, guests got off the boat to shop, eat and engage in pre-booked tours. They are also expected to shop souvenirs and play with the monkeys at Port Zante.

Moreover, several guests will enjoy pre-booked tours, giving a major push to the overall economy of the island nation.

The arrival of these cruises to the island nation in the month of April, which is the closing month for cruise season, showcases the growing appeal of St Kitts and Nevis as the premier cruise destination in the Caribbean region.

According to the information, the 1,198-foot ship Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise liner in the world, and it began its journey in January 2024. The vessel kicked off its inaugural journey with its first stop in St Kitts and since then it has made several stops to the destination, strengthening the relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and the Royal Caribbean.

With the overall success of this cruise season, St Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself as a premier Caribbean destination which is known for its cultural authenticity, commitment to sustainability and welcoming hospitality.

The tourism authority is also emphasising that the 1 million mark signifies a 22 percent increase in arrivals as compared to last season. It added that the increased projection is the result of concerted efforts to boost St Kitts’ cruise infrastructure and foster stronger collaborations with global cruise operators.