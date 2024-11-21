Saint Lucia's Keon Gaston and Johnnel Eugene make List ‘A’ debuts in regional Super 50 Tournament

While the team was not able to win in these matches but President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association, Wayne Auguste lauded the two players for giving their best performances at the debut match.

Saint Lucia: Fast bowler Keon Gaston and middle order batsman Johnnel Eugene from Saint Lucia has made their List ‘A’ debut in the 2024 Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50 Cricket Tournament. The players will be part of the Windward Islands Volcanoes team with the tournament being held in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the information, Gaston made his debut on Saturday, November 16, 2024 while playing against the West Indies Academy at St Augustine’s UWI Campus. The match ended in a no result.

On the other hand, Eugene made his List ‘A’ debut for the Windward Islands against Jamaica Scorpions at the Queen’s Park Oval on November 4, 2024 in the 2024 Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50 Cricket Tournament. This match was won by Jamaica by 19 runs through the DLS method.

While the team was not able to win in these matches but President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association, Wayne Auguste lauded the two players for giving their best performances at the debut match.

He said that this is a first step for these two young players whose development can only move forward in a positive and upward trajectory as long as they continue to work hard, stay humble and remain focused on their goals and aspirations. He said that he has seen the improvement in their game, their work ethics and their overall development.

Reportedly, both Gaston and Eugene are part of the Saint Lucia High Performance Centre. Auguste further pointed out that the debut of these young cricketers is further testimony of the work being done at the HPC which was led by Head Coach John Eugene along with his other coaches.

While their debuts in the cricket field did not yield positive results but Auguste said that he is looking forward to both of these players putting in the hardwork so that others can feel inspired and they also aim for better and become permanent members of the sub regional team.

He added that he himself as administrator can and must do his best to provide as many resources as possible and ensure that the best coaches are given all opportunities to keep on retaining but eventually it is the young cricketers who should put their shoulders to the wheel and push.

The coach also expressed his confidence in both the players and said that they have shown their aptitude for putting in the hard work, which is why he is confident that these will soon climb to the top of the proverbial cricket tree.