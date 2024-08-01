Antiguan Captain Bernel Simon flies American Airlines flight home

Simon hails from the village of Sea View Farm in Antigua and it was his inaugural return to home country. His father also worked for LIAT earlier and he is now following his footsteps only.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Bernel Simon piloted an American Airlines 737 Max 8 into the V.C. Bird International Airport around 11:37 on Wednesday morning.

As the captain landed at the airport, he was warmly welcomed by officials from the Tourism and Airport Ministries, along with his parents Nelson and Bernita Simon.

Family members, airline colleagues, and other well-wishers were also present to celebrate this significant achievement. The tourism officials expressed their pride over the son of their soil flying the American Airlines' plane into Antigua.

Apart from them, Andre Yuri Mannix Antigua's most prolific aviator vlogger was at the Airport to welcome Captain Simon on behalf of the entire Aviation Spotters community at home and abroad.

They shared several glimpses of the significant moment and remarked, “A proud moment for Antigua and Barbuda as Captain Bernel Simon made his inaugural return home to Antigua and Barbuda's V.C. Bird International Airport this afternoon as an American Airlines captain.”

The captain was also seen holding the Antigua and Barbuda’s flag and waving it from his window as he saw everyone waiting for him at the airport. He kept holding the flag as he walked through the corridor, expressing his immense happiness over this huge moment.

Simon was also seen hugging his parents as they waited for him at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

In addition to this, the tourism officials honoured the captain with a token of love and expressed their gratitude to him for flying the renowned airline’s flight to his home country.

Meanwhile, several citizens and residents of the twin island nation took to Facebook to congratulate him and express their best wishes.

“Celebrating with Captain Bernel Simon and Antigua and Barbuda. Congratulations on all your achievements and becoming Captain on American Airlines,” wrote a user named Andre Mannix while another user noted, “Antigua and Barbuda we did it again!! My brother Captain Bernel Simon doing his First flight as Captain with American Airlines into Antigua. Touching down with pure butter – Antiguan style.”

A user also expressed his willingness to become a pilot and noted, “Congratulations, I always wanted to become a pilot but things did not work out for me, so I am happy to see my Caribbean people becoming pilots.”