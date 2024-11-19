Bahamasair launches direct flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica

The flight UP147 lifted off shortly after 8 am on Sunday and further deepened the connection between The Bahamas and Jamaica.

In a significant development, the national flag carrier of the Bahamas, Bahamasair launched its inaugural nonstop flight from Nassau to Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday, November 17, 2024. As the passengers disembarked, they were given a warm welcome as cultural performers filled the air with excitement, showcasing warm hospitality of the island nation.

The flight UP147 lifted off shortly after 8 am on Sunday and further deepened the connection between The Bahamas and Jamaica.

The aircraft took just 1 hour and four minutes to land in Jamaica following which it was welcomed by a traditional water cannon salute.

While sharing the glimpses on its official Facebook account, the air carrier noted, “Yesterday, with a successful on time departure, our inaugural flight took off from the Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau, and landed smoothly and safely at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.”

The flight arrived in Jamaica with 138 passengers with Immigration Minister Alfred Sears, State Minister for Aviation Basil McIntosh, and Bahamasair executives joining as passengers on the inaugural flight.

According to the information, the flight will operate twice weekly (Sundays and Thursdays) to Jamaica, offering convenient and affordable services to the passengers seeking to travel on this route.

The tourism officials of Jamaica extended a warm welcome to the officials as well as Captain Galanis and his team for making sure the passengers arrived safely at their destinations.

During the welcome ceremony at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart described the two Caribbean islands as ‘superpower tourism destinations. He added that as sixth generation Jamaican in the tourism business, having this connection between the two destinations will unlock the ability between the two economies for locals to do trade, business or visit family and friends.

Stewart lauded the chairman of the airline, Tanya Pratt and the Managing Director Tracy Cooper for their bold vision in launching flights on this route. He said that they are going to be in great hands coming to Jamaica and the tourism officials will make sure this is an incredibly successful route.

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett also extended a warm welcome to the airline which will move passengers between both destinations and said that the route will boost multi destination tourism.

It is being said that this inaugural flight symbolizes more than just a new destination, it marks a journey toward a future filled with promise and possibilities.