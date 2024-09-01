Bahamasair soars to new heights, named Caribbean’s Leading Airline for 5th consecutive year

Dr Kenneth Romer, expressed his pride over the development and said that the achievement is not one to be taken lightly, and congratulated the airline's executives and staff for a job well done

The Bahamas based air carrier, Bahamasair is soaring to new heights once again for the fifth consecutive year after being crowned as the Caribbean’s Leading Airline 2024 by the World Travel Awards.



Director of Aviation and the Deputy Director General of Tourism in the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Dr Kenneth Romer, expressed his pride over the development and said that the achievement is not one to be taken lightly, and congratulated the airline's executives and staff for a job well done.



“We are extremely proud to offer our collective congratulations to our national flag carrier, Bahamas Air, for being named the Caribbean's leading Airline 2024,” he outlined.



He continued to tell its significance saying, “This is the fifth consecutive year that Bahamas Air has been recognized and awarded by the World Travel Awards as the Caribbean's leading airline.”



“You know, for the past five decades, Bahamas Air has been living out its national mandate of connecting the islands of the Bahamas and also bringing air stopover arrivals to our shores,” noted Dr Romer.



He also highlighted that Bahamasair is not perfect, but the island nation has seen the strides which they have made over the years.

The Director also said that he belives that over the next several years, the island will see significant advancements, improvements and innovations by its national flag carrier.

“But we pause again as a nation to congratulate them. The world certainly is marking the manner of our bearing, and this Caribbean's leading airline, 2024 by the World Travel Awards is a testament that it is not only better in the Bahamas, but we do with the best in the Bahamas,” he remarked further.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas Chester Cooper also congratulated the airline and said, “Congratulations to Bahamasair for just winning an award for the best carrier in the Caribbean.”

With this development, the airline has managed to take the country’s name to new heights and on every traveller’s top list when booking a flight to the island nation.