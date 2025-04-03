Thursday, 3rd April 2025
St Kitts and Nevis prepares for 23 final cruises as successful 2024-25 season concludes

St Kitts and Nevis saw hundreds of cruise ships and thousands of passengers, providing a significant boost to its economy, especially the tourism sector.

St Kitts and Nevis: As the cruise season 2024-2025 is about to end in the Caribbean this month, St Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to welcome 23 cruises, marking the culmination of the season.  

Throughout the season, the island nation welcomed hundreds of vessels with thousands of cruise passengers who gave a major push to the overall economy, particularly the tourism sector.  

The month kicked off with the arrival of Aida Luna on April 1 followed by Mein Schiff II on the next day and today the island will be welcoming Freedom of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Star Clipper. Several other cruises are lined up to make a call to Port Zante in St Kitts this month including Marella Discovery, Aida Luna, Vision of the Seas and several others.  

According to the information, two cruises will be arriving simultaneously to the island tomorrow including Enchanted Princess and Norwegian Viva. Also, Vision of the Seas and Sea Dream 1 will arrive on April 6 while the next day magnificent cruise Norwegian Pearl will dock at the island’s shores.  

April 16 and 17 will also see the arrival of two cruises on each day while the last cruise which will arrive to the island is Marella Discovery on April 22. The arrival of Marella Discovery will officially mark the culmination of what is being anticipated as the most successful cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis.  

Statistics shows 2024-2025 cruise season as highly successful 

Statistics clearly show that this season will be one of the most successful cruise seasons in St Kitts and Nevis, as every month the island nation has welcomed multiple cruises simultaneously on several days. 

The season which kicked off in October 2024 is all set to conclude this month. According to sources, the island nation will welcome around 373 cruise vessels as the season concludes on April 22 with the officials expecting to welcome over one million passengers. 

Cruise Schedule for St Kitts – April 2025 

Tuesday, April 1 – Aida Luna  

Wednesday, April 2 – Mein Schiff II 

Thursday, April 3 – Freedom of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Star Clipper  

Friday, April 4 – Marella Discovery, MS Vista 

Saturday, April 5 – Enchanted Princess 

Sunday, April 6 – Vision of the Seas, Sea Dream 1  

Monday, April 7 – Marella Voyager, Norwegian Pearl 

Tuesday, April 8 – Oasis of the Seas 

Thursday, April 10 – Resilient Lady 

Saturday, April 12 – Norwegian Viva 

Tuesday, April 15 – Aida Luna 

Wednesday, April 16 – Freedom of the Seas, Mein Schiff II 

Thursday, April 17 – Explorer of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas 

Friday, April 18 -  Ms Sirena 

Tuesday, April 22 – Marella Discovery 

