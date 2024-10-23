Indian PM Modi to visit Guyana in November, set to meet CARICOM leaders

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is all set to visit Guyana, Georgetown in mid-November. This has been revealed by official sources on Monday who said that the leader will be meeting the Prime Ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



It was reported that PM Modi will be attending the CARICOM-India scheduled to take place in Georgetown during his official visit to the island nation.



As of now, no exact date of Modi’s visit has been revealed by the officials but he is expected to be in the country for two days and his visit coincides with his travel to Brazil where he is set to attend the highly anticipated G20 Summit taking place from November 18 to 19, 2024.



Notably, in April 2023, the foreign affairs ministers from India and CARICOM had a meeting with CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett who said that she hopes the meeting will advance the friendly collaboration forged between CARICOM and India over more than 25 years ago.



The officials also said that Guyana will be hosting the two day second regional symposium on the topic crime and violence following the India CARICOM summit.



This move is anticipated to further solidify the already solid bilateral relations between the two nations. The official also noted that preparations are being put in place for this high level visit to take place in November.



The visit will also ensure that the relations between Indian Prime Minister and CARICOM leaders strengthens as Indian is looking forward to boost its relations with the Caribbean countries.



It is said that the visit by the Indian PM comes on the heels of many high level visits by senior officials of the Guyana government in recent years including that of President Dr Irfaan Ali, VP Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and PM Mark Phillips along with a host of cabinet ministers.



Also, in January 2023, President Ali received the significant Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) in Indore during his visit to India.



The upcoming visit will be turning out beneficial both for PM Modi as well as the CARICOM leaders as they are set to discuss a number of things related to different fields, ultimately benefiting the Caribbean islands.