Wiz Khalifa sentenced to 9 months in Romanian jail for smoking cannabis on stage

Wiz Khalifa was charged with possession of over 18 grams of cannabis for personal use and illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

Bucharest, Romania: American singer, songwriter, rapper and actor Wiz Khalifa was sentenced to nine months in jail on December 18, after he smoked cannabis on stage in front of a live audience. The incident which led to the sentencing took place in July 2024 at a music festival in Costinești, Romania.

Wiz Khalifa was charged for the possession of over 18 grams of cannabis for personal consumption and illegal possession of dangerous drugs without right for personal use.

A singer famous for his song “See you Again” admitted his crime in front of the court that he smoked a joint in front of the audience during his performance last year.

Wiz Khalifa's favorite pastime has landed him in legal trouble since he has just been sentenced to serve nine months in a Romanian prison for weed possession.



Following the admission of the crime, the court overturned their previous punishment of fine 3,600 Romanian lei (£619 or $829) for the possession of drugs and sentenced him to 9 months in jail on Thursday, in absentia.

However the rapper was seen performing earlier this week in California in Gunna and on Thursday he posted some of the pictures of his performances. After which the local news channel approached the ten time Grammy nominated artist to comment on his arrest.

After his arrest, authorities stated that the accused singer was held last year after his concert on July 13, 2024, for interrogation but was released later. But on the day of his hearing prosecutors charged him with the possession of “risk drugs” for personal use, where the justice fined him 3,600 Romanian lei (£619; $829).

But on December 18, the court overturned its judgement and sentenced him for 9 months in jail after the court found out that the artist is spreading, normalising and encouraging the use of drugs in the young generation.

While calling it an “insensitive act” the judge stated that the artist must be held accountable for his action so that no one can ever do that again.”

The police officers stated that “because he is a citizen of America, there are high chances that Wiz will be sent to serve a prison sentence in Constanta."

The singer originally known as Thomaz Cameron Jibril, is famous for his laid-back stoner rap style, major hit songs, and successful business ventures. The singer got famous and rose to international fame with his single “Black and Yellow” which he produced in 2010.

After the success of Black and Yellow, Wiz started producing and singing music back to back, with that he also started appearing as an actor in his own music videos.

But now people are starting to believe that this is the end of his career as he is charged for the illegal possession of cannabis and dangerous drugs. Many people already started boycotting him while his fans are defending him and supporting him.