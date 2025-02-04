Tuesday, 4th February 2025
Grammys 2025: Jaden Smith becomes viral joke overnight for wearing ‘castle’ on head

This isn't just any headpiece - it's a $4,500 "Wearable Vampire Castle" that literally transforms him into walking Gothic architecture, designed by Transylvania-based designer Dora Abodi.

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith turned heads when he walked the red carpet with a house on his head at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The son of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has made headlines for dressing weirdly at annual awards in Los Angeles, California.  

Known for his avant-garde style, Jaden once again pushed fashion boundaries, turning heads and sparking conversations across social media. 

While his Louis Vuitton pant suit failed to grab any immediate attention, the structure of the small house on his head definitely grabbed headlines with netizens trolling him brutally for his outfit.  

According to the information, the headpiece was created by designer ABODI and is apparently known as the ‘Vampire Castle’. Taking to Instagram, the designer expressed his thrill and said, “We are more than thrilled to see our ABODI Vampire Castle on the Grammy red carpet slayed by the only and one Jaden Smith. The whole process of creating the headpiece was a fantastic experience, from sketching to testing and realisation.” 


Castle Headpiece turned into a viral joke 

Smith’s 2025 Grammys looks has sparked a massive stir, but not in the way he probably intended. The 26-year-old actor and singer showed up in a sleek black LV suit, but it was the massive “Vampire Castle” headpiece which really stole the show. 

Designed by ABODI and costing a whopping $4602, the headpiece had netizens drawing comparisons to Willem Dafoe’s infamous 2023 GQ Italia cover.  

Netizens compare Jaden Smith with Willem Dafoe
While the young rapper’s edgy red-carpet choice was apparently meant to make a statement, it soon turned into a viral joke. Social media was soon flooded with reactions with several users mocking the outfit and calling him ‘dumb’ or saying that it made him look like he was copying Willem Dafoe’s iconic look. 

“Although the architecture of the structure appears to be a castle, the facility is actually a Psychiatric Hospital,” wrote a user named DA Cole while another user noted, “I would hate to be the person sitting in the seat behind him." 

A user also commented, “What on earth does he have on his head hope he knows how ridiculous he looks no actually he looks stupid.” 

Monica Walker

