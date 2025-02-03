Bob Marley: One Love wins Best Reggae Album at Grammys

The nominations and award are given to albums featuring over 75 percent new reggae recordings in their total playing time.

Bob Marley: One Love (Music inspired by the Film) has won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The soundtrack features contributions from Shenseea, Daniel Caesar and Skip Marley with tracks like No Woman No Cry, Misty Morning, Waiting in Vain and Exodus. This soundtrack for the American biographical drama, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, was released on February 14, 2024, by Island Records and Tuff Gong.

The 10-track album featured fresh interpretations of the iconic songs of Marley which were performed by artists like Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Caesar, Wizkid, Shenseea, Leon Bridges, Farruko, Jessie Reyez, Mystic Marley, Skip Marley and Bloody Civilian. This album reached No 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Other nominees under this category included Take It Easy by Collie Buddz, Party With Me by Vybz Kartel, Never Gets Late Here by Shenseea, and Evolution by The Wailers. The Bob Marley: One Love beat stiff competition as both Vybz Kartel and Shenseea received their first solo nominations last year and they were the only dancehall artists in the mix with their originals.

The Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album which recognises excellence in albums of reggae music including roots dancehall, reggae and ska music had 75 entries late last year, up from 65 in 2024.

Notably, the movie Bob Marley: One Love by Paramount Pictures was a huge success at the Box Office and grossed $180.8 million across the world and $96.9 million in the United States and Canada. This made it one of the most successful biopics in the history.

Bob who went by his real name Robert Nesta Marley died on May 11, 1981, from his prolonged battle with cancer. He was a native of Jamaica and was a legend in the field of music.

Social media buzzes with excitement

Social media is buzzing after Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) won the Reggae Grammy. Fans call it a huge victory and noted that even after his death, he continues to win this prestigious award.

“I love Vybz & Shenseea but I am sorry reggae artists in a year where both Bob Marley and the Wailers had their own nominations in the category it was no was they could have beaten out Bob,” wrote a user named Heavy Polo.

Another user noted, “Bob Marley: One Love winning the Best Reggae Album was no brainer and the biopic is one of the most successful biopics. It was well received worldwide and has won multiple awards. It celebrates the life of greatest export of Jamaica and there is no way anyone else in that category was going to win Grammys.”