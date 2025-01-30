Could Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel secure his first Grammys this year?

The US based publication recently called it ‘incredible’ in their predictions, highlighting that “Technically, there are only two original reggae albums nominated in 2025.

Jamaica: Internationally renowned magazine Billboard has predicted that dancehall legend from Vybz Kartel could take home the prestigious Grammy award for his album ‘Party With Me’ under the Best Reggae Album category. The dancehall king could secure his first Grammy win at the upcoming 67th annual Grammy Awards.

The award ceremony is set to air live on CBS on February 2 from New York and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In their predictions released earlier this week, the US based publication called it ‘incredible’ saying that “Technically, there are only two original reggae albums nominated in 2025.” The second album is of another Jamaican sensation Shenseea titled ‘Never Gets Late Here’, making her Kartel’s stiffest competition.

“As previous nominees, Shenseea and the Wailers are likely the frontrunners here, but keep an eye out for Vybz Kartel,” stated Billboard.

Kartel has already been issued a US visa, according to sources close to the matter. On Monday, the Fever DJ took to Instagram to express his gratitude as he exited the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

With an uncontrollable smile, Kartel shared, “Faith can move mountains, and you see, teamwork makes the dream work. Never forget, always put God first and do good. Believe what I’m saying.”

Known for his revolutionary contributions to reggae as well as dancehall music, the Jamaican star has consistently pushed boundaries within this genre. This year, his potential victory in the Best Reggae Album category is being closely watched by fans and critics alike.

The Grammy Awards 2025, which will serve as a fundraiser to assist the urgent recovery efforts following devastating fires in the Los Angeles is expected to mark a historic moment for Kartel, whose influence on the international music continues to grow.

The internationally noted entertainment media outlet further shared that while this year’s list of nominees is among the more diverse groups to contend for music’s biggest awards, Kartel’s massive impact, exemplified with his chart-topping project ‘Party With Me’ could possibly enter with the slight edge to claim the victory.

The nominees under the category are Party With Me (Vybz Kartel), Take It Easy (Collie Buddz), Never Gets Late Here (Shenseea), Bob Marley: One Love (various artists), Evolution (The Wailers).

Billboard emphasised that both the Jamaicans Kartel and Shenseea scored their first career nominations for their own music this year, making one of them the possible winner of the award.

Notably, on July 31, 2024, the King of Dancehall walkout out of prison after serving 13 years of a now over-turned life sentence for the homicide of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. By New Year’s Eve, Vybz Kartel, made his first appearance on the stage since his release and hosted the biggest concert Jamaica had seen in nearly fifty years.

This concert titled ‘Freedom Street’ dominated social media with people posting a number of photos and videos of Kartel making an explosive comeback. Since his release, the artist has been making his return to the music industry with back-to-back concerts lined up this year and he has already released several singles and a album within a span of just six months.