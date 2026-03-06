Barbados: 98-year-old man critically injured in house fire

The elderly man suffered severe burns after a fire destroyed his flat in Bishop Land, Two Mile Hill, prompting a rescue by the Barbados Fire Service.

Barbados: The Barbados Fire Service rescued a 98-year-old man from a fire that destroyed his flat at Bishop Land, Two Mile Hill, St Michael on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at around 12:14 pm.

He was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance and suffered severe third degree burns all over his body. The victim is still in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

According to official reports, the victim’s neighbor, identified as Andy, was the first to notice the fire while he was going for his lunch. He immediately called the first responders after pulling the man to a safe place.

The Barbados Fire Service were immediately dispatched after the call, who went to the fire scene with one water tender. Another water tender from Worthing was in the location and also taken to the fire scene. A total of 12 fire officers contained the fire to that one building.

A nearby school, Springer Memorial School, was also closed down due to the smoke coming out of the house as a safety measure for the kids and the staff members.

Investigations into the fire remain active as police try to determine the circumstances that led to the fire. More information on the victim, including his name, has also not been made public yet.

The local community is praying for the elderly man and sharing their condolences for his family and loved one. Marian Stuart said on Facebook, “Hope and pray he is not suffering too much.”

Julia Estwick also wrote, “I pray he will make it through that he will be heal in Jesus name that the burns will not cause any infection this is so so sad.”