St. Kitts and Nevis citizens get visa-free travel to Ghana after landmark agreement 

St. Kitts and Nevis has signed a visa waiver agreement with the African nation of Ghana which allows holders of ordinary passports to travel between the two countries without the requirement of visas. This new deal further builds on previous arrangements which only covered diplomatic and service passports, marking a further expansion in travel freedoms.

The waiver was signed during Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s official visit to Ghana. He arrived in the country on March 4 for an official state visit which is aimed at boosting diplomatic, cultural and economic ties.

President John Dramani Mahama today welcomed the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Michael Drew, to Ghana for an official visit.



The two leaders held productive bilateral talks focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding trade and investment and deepening

President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama described this extension of visa-free travel as a major step and described it ‘practical and transformative’. He said that this agreement will deepen ties between Ghana and St. Kitts and Nevis while fostering closer people to people connections across the Atlantic.

The extension of the visa waiver agreement marks a shift from its previous limitation to diplomatic and service passport holders. The new arrangements now allow ordinary passport holders from both countries to travel with free will, a development expected to boast mobility and commercial collaboration.

Talking about the development, PM Drew said, “This agreement will make it easier for our citizens to travel between our countries, opening the door for greater people-to-people connections, expanded cultural exchange, and deeper cooperation in areas such as education, business, tourism, and investment.”

He further added that as he continues his official state visit, he is encouraged by the many opportunities emerging to boost the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.

Apart from the visa-waiver agreement, the two countries have also signed a second agreement which focuses on employment opportunities for nurses and under this an undisclosed number of Ghanaian nurses will be sent to work in St. Kitts & Nevis.

President Mahama also highlighted Ghana’s readiness to support St. Kitts and Nevis in human resource development through structured labour mobility programs. He explained that Ghana would provide skilled professionals in key sectors where needed.