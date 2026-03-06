St Philip’s North By-Election: ABLP’s Randy Baltimore leads in WIC News poll 

Antigua and Barbuda: With just days remaining before the highly anticipated St. Philip’s North by-election on March 16, 2026, an online survey conducted by WIC News indicates that Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate Randy Baltimore currently holds a strong lead. The poll recorded 121 votes in favour of the ABLP candidate while United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Alex Browne received 47 votes.

The early trends reflected in the WIC News survey suggest strong initial support for the ruling party’s candidate which indicates that the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party will once again retain the seat of St. Philip’s North.

Notably, the constituency has been held by the ABLP for over 50 years as Sir Robin Yearwood held the seat for 11 consecutive elections, spanning half a century from 1976 until his retirement in February 2026. A by-election is therefore scheduled for March 16, 2026, to fill the vacancy.

The online survey recorded a total of 173 responses with Baltimore accounting for around 70% of the total votes while Browne received around 27%. The remaining responses which represented around 3% of the total participation went to ‘Others’.

The results indicate a margin of 74 votes between the two candidates, and this suggest strong early engagement in favour of the ABLP candidate.

The survey also provided insight into the demographic breakdown of respondents. The participation was evenly split between males and females with 86 participants coming from each category and one respondent was identified under another category.

While the WIC News online survey is not a scientific poll and it only reflects voluntary participation but the consistency of results from across the constituency offers a clear snapshot of the latest voter sentiment.

As the by-election are just 10 days away, both the candidates have been conducting public meetings and campaigns to gather public support with locals awaiting to cast their ballots and choose their representatives for the next few years.