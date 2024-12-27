JetBlue flight delays: Passengers left stranded in Trinidad as flight delayed by 15 hours

The passengers are complaining of rude behaviour at the airports, many passengers took their frustration to social media and accused the airline of lack of transparency and poor service.

JetBlue Airways is receiving major backlash for continuous delays on their flights from the United States to the Caribbean islands.

The passengers are complaining of rude behaviour at the airports, many passengers took their frustration to social media and accused the airline of lack of transparency and poor service.

JetBlue is yet to release any statement on the situation, while the passengers are slamming it for not giving any specific reasons for the delays and causing disruptions in their travel plans.

New York to Trinidad flight cancelled

Things escalated quickly after the Trinidad to New York flight got cancelled without any specific reasons. Reportedly, the passengers were asked to vacate the terminal and collect their baggage.

According to the information, the scheduled flight to John F. Kennedy Airport, New York via JetBlue from Piarco International Airport in Trinidad was carded to depart at 6:30 am. However, it was delayed to 10: 30 am, without any clarification.

Reportedly, passengers scheduled to fly from Trinidad to JFK had to wait for over 15 hours. Several passengers were left stranded at the airport, as they had no place to go after checking out of their hotel rooms.

Flight delayed for 9 hours on 22 December

A similar incident took place on December 22, 2024 when a JetBlue flight was delayed for almost nine hours.

The update was shared by a frustrated traveller through his Facebook account who recalled, “JetBlue, you disappoint. Arrived at the airport 3 hours early in anticipation of holiday travel, only to be notified 8 times in the next 9 hours about a constantly changing flight delay.”

He further said that the flight finally arrived nine hours late, deplanes and started to prepare when suddenly the passengers were notified before the gate crew about a significant delay halting the flight until 7 30 am the next day.

The passenger further slammed the airline saying, “I'm now sitting at home trying to cancel this flight and get my refund but your website won't let me uncheckin because your system seems to think that the flight took off 11 hours ago. Your website is a not helpful and your AI call service is a joke.”

Passenger shares horrible experience with JetBlue through social media Another traveller shared his experience and called it a ‘terrible’ airline. He said that JetBlue has serious communication problems and less than a month ago, he experienced the same thing from New York to Trinidad.

“My flight was originally 8:30 pm we boarded and after 2 hrs on the plane they ask us to debark because the plane was to heavy. We didn’t leave jfk until 2:30 am no more details given, not even water or a snack. The plane never changed and all passengers with their luggage went back on, heavy nothing,” he added.

Amid all this frustration, the passengers are looking up to the airline’s officials to resolve their ongoing issues without causing any major disruptions for the travellers.