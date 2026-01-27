WIC News Survey: BLP Leads in all 30 constituencies ahead of Feb 11 polls in Barbados 

Barbados: In an online survey conducted by WIC News ahead of the February 11 general election in Barbados, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) is leading in all 30 constituencies. According to the preliminary results, 78% of the total respondents expressed their intention to vote for the BLP while 17% indicated that they would vote for the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and 6% chose to vote for other contesting parties.

The early voter trends in the WIC News survey are predicting a clean sweep victory for the ruling BLP while the major opposition DLP is trailing behind in almost every constituency. The polls are indicating that the Barbados Labour Party will retain all the seats and would return to power for the 3rd time in a row.

St John Shows Closest Contest

Opposition leader Ralph Thorne is facing neck to neck challenge in St John from BLP’s candidate Charles Griffith, showed the survey. This is anticipated after 38 respondents voted in favour of BLP while 26 in favour of DLP out of the 71 total respondents.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is securing a clear-cut win in her constituency St Michael North East with 48 out of 53 votes.

WIC News Online Survey: BLP Leads in 30/30 Constituencies

The BLP has recorded significant margins in several other key constituencies including St Michael Central, City of Bridgetown, St Michael West, Christ Church South, St George North and St Lucy.

In St Michael Central, 112 of 128 respondents are favouring the BLP as compared to just 13 for the DLP. This seat is being contested by BLP’s Tyra Trotman, an attorney at law, after former MP Arthur Holder decided not to seek re-nomination in the upcoming election.

Similarly, in City of Bridgetown, 76 of 95 respondents indicated support for the BLP while only 15 voted for the DLP. The survey further recorded strong performances in St Peter, St Philip North, St Thomas and St Joseph where the ruling party maintained comfortable leads.

Across Christ Church, the BLP has secured majorities in all subdivisions including Christ Church East, East Central, South West and West Central. Christ Church South recorded one of the highest response volumes in the online polling with 97 of 130 participants indicating support for the ruling party.

Age Group Participation Trends

The survey data shows strong participation across all age groups with the highest engagement recorded among voters aged 55 and above. A total of 600 voters (31%) of the total 1957 belonged to this age group.

Voters aged 18 to 24 represented 19% while the 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 age groups each accounted for 18% of the total sample. Participants aged 25 to 34 made up 16% of respondents.

Early Snapshot of the Electoral Landscape in Barbados

The general election in Barbados is set to take place on February 11, 2026, exactly one year ahead of the scheduled time after Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced snap elections.

This year, five political parties will be participating in the elections including Barbados Labour Party, Democratic Labour Party, Reform Barbados, Friends of Democracy and People’s Coalition for Progress.

While the WIC News online survey is not a scientific poll and it only reflects voluntary participation but the consistency of the results across all 30 constituencies offers a clear snapshot of current voter sentiment. The data suggests strong public confidence in the Barbados Labour Party as the country heads towards nomination day which is today followed by election day on February 11.