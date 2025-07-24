Trinidad: Man arrested for killing wife after falsely reporting home invasion

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old doubles vendor Sydney Singh has been arrested after falsely reporting to the police that his wife was shot and killed by an intruder at their residence in Couva, Trinidad. However, it was later found by the investigators that the husband was responsible for the death of 47-year-old as she killed her during a domestic dispute.

According to the information, the woman has been identified as Kamnee Thackurdeen who worked as lotto booth operator at a business named Cash & Carry.

Initial reports claim that the man contacted the police and reported a break in and shooting but it was later determined that the shooting took place during a domestic dispute and that the husband was the shooter. He was eventually arrested and is expected to face charges.

Following the report was made, the officers arrived at the scene and found the female unresponsive with a visible wound to the chest. She was immediately rushed to the Couva Health Facility in a very critical condition.

In its findings, police revealed that, “The initial report did not match with initial observations and officers immediately detained a male relative. A firearm with ammunition were recovered at the scene. The male relative is currently assisting investigators. Following the victim’s passing earlier this evening, the matter is now being treated as a homicide.”

Sydney Singh also admitted during questioning that the incident followed an argument between the couple. Police reported that a struggle took place over what appeared to be a firearm and Thackurdeen was shot in the chest.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals demanding justice for the female. “So he had a dispute with his wife and was so enraged that he killed his wife WTA!!! I cannot imagine what she was going through before this my goodness! May she rest in peace,” said one named Kerri Berry while another said, “Why kill? These men cannot control their anger. He would be happy locked away. Hope there is no children to be left behind. May her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”