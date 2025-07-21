Suitcase Killer Caught: Michael Moore arrested for murder of 22-year-old Candice Honore

The arrest came just days after the victim’s decomposing body was found in a suitcase dumped in a pond off Oropouche Road, Valencia.

Trinidad and Tobago: The man wanted for the brutal murder of 22-year-old Candice Honore ‘Michael Moore’ was caught by police on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The arrest was made in Sangre Grande, Trinidad, bringing a chilling case that gripped the entire nation one step closer towards justice.

According to the information, the arrest came just days after the decomposing body of the victim was found stuffed inside a suitcase that had been dumped into a pond off Oropouche Road, Valencia.

Reports claim that his attorney was also held for hiding Moore at his official located in Sangre Grande.

The investigation into the case took many turns as initially police suspected that the victim’s boyfriend was behind this tragic killing however his name was later cleared and Michael Moore, the alleged ex-boyfriend of Honore was named as the prime suspect.

Before the arrest was made, a man from Pine Avenue, Valencia, also came forward and admitted to police that he helped Moore move the suitcase with the use of a wheelbarrow however he claimed that he had no idea what was inside. He further told investigators that Moore never disclosed its contents and simply asked for assistance moving a ‘heavy bag’.

Investigators believe that Moore killed Honore at his residence along San Louis Road Extension, Guaico/Tamana Road, Sangre Grande. He reportedly then wrapped her body in plastic and placed it inside a borrowed suitcase after telling the lender that he was travelling to Tobago.

Moore later hired a taxi and informed the driver that the suitcase contained valuables for his mother in Valencia. When the suitcase stated dragging because of its weight, the driver was asked to offload it on the roadside near Pine Avenue.

Later that same day, the suspect reportedly asked a resident for help moving the suitcase with a wheelbarrow before dumping it in a pond however the suitcase did not sink.

On July 17, a team from the Hunters Search and Rescue, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, found the bloated suitcase floating in the pond. Upon pulling out, they found the dismembered body of Candice Honore inside, who had been reported missing since July 8.

Notably, Moore was recently release from prison and his arrest in Sangre Grande followed days of public outrage, heartbreak, and appeals for justice.