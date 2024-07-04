Tobago grapples with aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, over 200 damage reports

The Director of TEMA, Allan Stewart stated that have recorded more than 200 reports as of now with more coming in with every passing hour.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has said that they are consistently getting reports of landslides and damaged structures across the island, after two days of the passage of Hurricane Beryl over Tobago.

The Director of TEMA, Allan Stewart stated that have recorded more than 200 reports as of now with more coming in with every passing hour. He noted that the team had around 12 or 13 reports yesterday morning but they were shocked with the growing number.

While talking about the nature of reports, the Director revealed that it continues to be about land slippage and fallen trees and things like that and assured that TEMA is working on the damage assessments now.

He also mentioned that TEMA is working to source materials to repair the damaged structures as soon as possible to bring the things back to normal.

Meanwhile, the fisherfolk in Tobago stated that they suffered minimal losses as Hurricane Beryl passed just north of the island however they were left upset and disappointed by the Prime Minister Keith Rowley for not offering advice to the residents as initially the hurricane was forecasted to directly hit the island.

There were also reports that a boat overturned in Charlotteville area while one almost sank in Buccoo, financially burdening their owners.

It was said that Buccoo fishermen were also seen bailing water out of their vessels during the heavy rains and rough seas. They said that boast has started to sink at Buccoo was save just in time.

Meanwhile, the head of the All Tobago Fisherfold Association Curtis Douglas stated that he plans on making personal checks in the various fishing communities as soon as the conditions will ease down, meaning that the blocked roads will become clear and the water has been cleared out from the roads, making it possible again to commute easily across the island of Tobago.