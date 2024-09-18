Grenada: Cooking Gas drops by $11.60, minor decline in fuel prices

Grenada: In a significant relief for the consumers, the Government of Grenada has announced a major drop in the cost of 100 lbs Cylinder while Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Bulk LPG has witnessed a minor decline.



This comes as the government announced its monthly adjustments to the retail prices of petroleum products, effective from today (September 18, 2024) onwards.



These latest adjustments is impacting all products including Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.



According to the information, the 100-cylinder has witnessed a drop of a whopping $11.60, bringing the new price of the product to $221.30 in Grenada and $244.30 in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.



Meanwhile, the prices of Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene islandwide has dropped by $0.79, $1.09 and $1.41 respectively bringing the prices of these products to $15.07, $14.40 and $10.25.

The complete list of new prices of petroleum products is as follows:



• Gasoline: A reduction of $0.79, lowering the price from $15.86 to $15.07.

• Diesel: A drop of $1.09, reducing the price from $15.49 to $14.40.

• Kerosene: Reduced by $1.41, with the new price being $10.25, down from $11.66.



LPG Cooking Gas



In Grenada:

• The 20 lbs. Cylinder remains at $40.00.

• The 100 lbs. Cylinder has decreased by $11.60, now priced at $232.90.

• Bulk LPG prices have been reduced by $0.10, now at $2.40 per pound.



In Carriacou and Petite Martinique:

• The 20 lbs. Cylinder remains unchanged at $49.00.

• The 100 lbs. Cylinder has dropped by $11.60, now priced at $255.90.

• Bulk LPG has also seen a $0.10 decrease, bringing the price down to $2.40 per pound.



While announcing the change, the Ministry of Finance of Grenada reiterated that it will continue to monitor petroleum product prices closely and will intervene if prices exceed $17.00.



The Ministry also reminded the retailers that the petroleum products are price controlled and any difference from the stated prices is prohibited and illegal.