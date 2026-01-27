2026-01-27 12:11:19
Friends of Democracy enters Barbados snap election with 12 candidates

The President of FOD expressed confidence in their chances, stating, "We are more than confident going into this election with only 12 candidates. People first."

Barbados: With a few days left until snap elections on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, a new political party called “Friends of Democracy” has joined the elections with 12 candidates on Friday, January 23. The party is being led by FOD president and St Philip West candidate Karina Goodridge.

She addressed the media and said that they are confident in joining the elections with only 12 candidates. “We have 12 candidates and we are more than confident going into this election. We definitely want to represent Barbados and we are definitely ready to serve the people… people first,” said the President of FOD.

Goodridge also highlighted the need of having opposition members to avoid another 30-0 in Barbados. “Our main thing is to remind Barbadians, you need a leader of opposition. We cannot have another 30–0 in this country. There’s a big need to have leaders of opposition, and we, the 12, have picked up the mantle,” added Karina Goodridge.

FOD general secretary and the former general secretary of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Steve Blackett, said that their main focus is on gaining enough seats to establish a strong opposition by the end of voting counts.

Friends of Democracy candidates for general elections 2026

  • Omar Smith - St Philip South

  • Anya Lorde - St Philip North

  • Dominique Yorke - Christ Church East-Central

  • Katrina Ramsay - St Michael West-Central

  • Terry Thomas - St James Central

  • Steffanie Williams - St James North

  • Sherland Davis - St Lucy

  • Raymond Wiggins - St Michael Central

  • Matthew Thorne - St James South

  • Ricardo Williams - St Michael North-West

  • Bertnul Ricardo Harrison - St Michael North

  • Karina Goodridge - St Philip West

General Elections 2026

Prime Minister and leader of Barbados Labour Party (BLP) Mia Amor Mottley announced snap elections on February 11, exactly one year prior to its due date in 2027. The announcement was made during a BLP nomination meeting at Westbury Primary School. The Parliament was dissolved on Monday, January 19 and the Nomination Day is scheduled for Tuesday, January 27.

With a total of 30 seats in the House of Assembly in the upcoming elections, all parties participating have started campaigning across Barbados to establish trust among the citizens of the island nation.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

