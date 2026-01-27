Barbados must stay the course on ‘Mission 2030’ despite early challenges: Mia Mottley 

The PM made the statement to local media after attending service at the Church of God in Jackson, St Michael.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, on Monday, said that a number of challenges stood in the way of Barbados to achieve world-class status within the seven-year timeframe as outlined in 2020. She added that however the country has now firmly shifted its focus towards ‘Mission 2030’.

This is not just taglines. This is basically setting a journey to tell people that I don't expect things to change overnight. But if we stay the course and we keep building and we keep building and we keep building that within that 7-year period, we can make major achievements, she added.

Mia Mottley added that if people start measuring progress only by how far they still have to go then the journey can feel overwhelming. She cited an example saying that, “It is like losing weight if the goal is 40 pounds and you keep focusing on how far you are from it, you may feel you cannot continue, even when you are making progress every day.”

She further urged Barbadians not to grow weary as the island nation continues on the path.

Notably, Mission Barbados 2030 is a national, people centered initiative which was launched by Prime Minister Mottley to transform the country into a sustainable, inclusive and resilient country by 2030. The mission focuses on six core missions such as food/water security, citizen empowerment, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, public health & safety and digital transformation.

The initiative is designed with input from government, industry and labor which serves as a shared commitment to national progress. The transformation under this mission includes deconstructing old, colonial-era institutional frameworks and rebuilding them for modern as well as effective governance.

A major aspect of Mission 2030 is the Barbados National Energy Policy which aims at zero domestic consumption of fossil fuels and focuses on renewable energy and its storage.