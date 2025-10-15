Belize: Woman and ex-boyfriend found dead in suspected murder-suicide 

Belize: A Belize City woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead after what the Belize Police Department believes to be a case of murder-suicide on the afternoon of Saturday. The incident reportedly took place at a two-storey home located on Simon Lamb Street just before midday when police responded to reports of a shooting.

According to the information by police officers, they found the lifeless body of 26-year-old Keira Gentle inside one of the bedrooms. The woman, according to the officials, was lying with face up on her bed.

Police said that they found another dead body of a male nearby on the floor of the same room. He was identified as 27-year-old Harrison Arnold, an auto dealer of Pike Crescent. A black 9mm pistol was found beside his body, said the police.

The investigators added that Gentle’s mother was alerted by her 11-year-old son that his sister and her ex-boyfriend were having a physical altercation inside the bedroom. When Young arrived home, she said that she made the tragic discovery.

As of now, police officials are treating the case as a suspected murder-suicide arising out of a domestic dispute. The incident has shocked the community with friends and family taking to social media to express their grief at the loss of someone who they say was able to light up any room.

And while only Gentle and Arnold know exactly what happened, those closest to them are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath with the female’s sister shattered at the moment.

Meanwhile, a local named Melissa also expressed her shock through Facebook and said, “I am saddened by this! I knew him well. I don’t know why or how it escalated to this, but I pray for the families and I pray that their souls are now resting in peace.”

“Deepest condolences to the grieving families and every family who’s suffered loss due to unmanaged emotions !! Domestic violence ( against both sex) is not a private matter ..it’s a public crisis,” said another.