Guyana: 18-year-old dies in tragic car accident on Essequibo Coast

Guyana: An 18-year-old girl of Huis t’Dieren, Essequibo Coast, Guyana died in a tragic car accident that occurred on Sunday evening. The victim is identified as Nayomi Singh, whose death has sent shock waves through the entire community.

The incident took place around 17:30 hours, when the victim was driving her car and suddenly a motorcycle came in front of her. In an attempt to avoid the crash, she lost her control of her vehicle and collided into a lantern post.

According to police reports, the teen was on her way to meet her friends when a motorcycle came in her way and in an effort to avoid it she bumped into a lantern post. The impact of slam left her severely injured.

One of the eyewitnesses reported the accident to the officials of Region two, and upon reaching the scene officers discovered the girl in the front seat of her vehicle. After that they immediately took her out and transported her to the Suddie Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities contacted the family of Nayomi Singh and informed them about the accident. In a short time, word regarding the accident spread throughout the community. The officials have shared that many of the residents went to the hospital where the girl was taken.

At the scene the mother of teen Nalisha Singh, head-mistress of Huis’t Dieren Nursery, was described as inconsolable by the loss of her only daughter by some onlookers. Nayomi’s friends and relatives also expressed their sadness as they described her as a “happy and loving girl who loved to make others happy too.”

Later, the body of the teen was transported to the Suddie Mortuary for a post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of her death.