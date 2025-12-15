St Kitts and Nevis: 22 Cruise Ships bring over 44,000 passengers in 5 days

Over 44,000 passengers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis across 22 cruise ships during a bustling five-day period this December.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Cruise ship season officially kicked off this week, with 22 ships carrying over 44,300 passengers docking in St. Kitts for a brief but immersive tourism experience in December 2025.

Last week saw a number of cruise ships make port calls at the island, with the parade of three ships, consisting of the Azamara Onward, Norwegian Gem, and Norwegian Getaway docking on Sunday, December 7, with some 6,832 passengers onboard the three ships.

The visit of the three ships was followed by the arrival of other three cruise ships; the Ariva, AIDAmar and Silver Ray which docked on Monday 8, bringing about 7,893 cruise passengers to the island.

On Tuesday 9, December the Celebrity Ascent and Marella Discovery 2 with 4,892 cruise passengers docked at Port Zante of St. Kitts and Nevis. Followed by four ships; constant of the Marella Explorer 2, the Celebrity Apex, Britannia and the Mein Schiff 2 docking on Wednesday, with 11,023 passengers onboard.

It was a five-ship day on Thursday 11, with Celebrity Beyond, Seaborne Ovation, Marella Discovery, Emerald Azzurru and Star Flyer having a total of 5,585 passengers docking on St. Kitts and Nevis ports.

Friday saw some 2,251 passengers onboard two ships, the Coral Princes and Wind Surf.

Two cruise ships with some 5,831 passengers onboard docked at St. Kitts' Port Zante on Saturday, increasing the total number of cruise passengers this week to 44,307 from 22 ship calls.

On Saturday 13, the Costa Fascinosa arrived from Guadeloupe with 3,215 passengers and sailed later for Tortola. The Grand Princess arrived from Tortola and sailed for Puerto Rico with its 2,616 passengers.

Most of the passengers on both ships came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy as the passengers and crew of the ships immersed themselves in the St. Kitts and Nevis experience.

With some heading for the beaches at Frigate Bay and the South East Peninsula, while others walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Passengers also shopped for locally-made crafts, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others also made stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik and Black Rocks, Some passengers went to Mount Liamuiga and enjoyed the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling and shopping and patronizing the local bars and ate at restaurants on the island.