St Kitts welcomes over 3,000 cruise visitors aboard Grand Princess and Star Pride on Tuesday 

The Grand Princess docked at Port Zante, while the Star Pride anchored off Fort Thomas on October 28, 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Just under 3,000 cruise passengers from two massive ships graced Port Zante in St Kitts on Tuesday. The Bermuda-flagged Grand Princess arrived from Tortola with at least 2,656 passengers while the Bahamas-registered Star Pride arrived at the island from Cruz Bay, St John in the United States Virgin Islands with 185 visitors onboard.

The Grand Princess berthed at Port Zante while the Star Pride dropped anchor off Fort Thomas on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Tourism officials note that most of the passengers and some crew members came ashore and explored the various local offerings.

On Wednesday, the Mein Schiff 2 will make its first call for the new cruise ship season. The ship is on a one-way Transatlantic reposition cruise which departed Mallorca in Spain, and it made stops in the Canary Islands, Antigua and St Maarten before arriving in St Kitts on Wednesday.

From Basseterre it goes on to La Romana in the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent before ending its 17-day trip in Barbados.

Notably, a cruise passenger who said he visited St. Kitts on the Grand Princess said he travelled over to Nevis.

"We took a water taxi over to the island of Nevis and toured the island courtesy of a taxi driver at the port after we docked in St. Kitts. The massive Alexander Hamilton Museum was interesting, and Nevis is extremely clean and beautiful," the person wrote on Cruise Critic.

The individual wrote "Just completed our journey on the beautiful Grand Princess. We had an amazing itinerary stopping at five ports during a seven-night cruise. Highly recommend the Harbour Lights beach as well as snorkelling in Barbados.”

Apart from this, tourism officials also note the repositioning of the Grand Princess cruise will see the vessel making a total of 10 cruise calls to St. Kitts' Port Zante departing from San Juan.

The first call was on October 10 with the second one on October 28, 2025. Besides St. Kitts' Port Zante, other ports of call set to be visited by this particular cruise include Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.