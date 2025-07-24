PM Drew highlights 4 key development projects underway in St Kitts and Nevis

The government has focused on developing key areas such as the Basseterre Desalination Plant, Basseterre High School, the energy sector, and road infrastructure.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government of St. Kitts and Nevis along with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew have continued to demonstrate their commitment to transparency and accountability as they held a cabinet press conference on Tuesday July 22.

Discussing the various areas that the government has had the opportunity to develop including the Basseterre Desalination Plant, Basseterre High School, the country’s energy sector, and roadway developments.

Desalination plant

The Prime minister addressed the nation and highlighted the recent achievement for the people of St Kitts and Nevis that over 75% of the Desalination Plant in Basseterre has been completed. The real solution to a long standing problem is set to bring clean and reliable water to the citizens of Basseterre, St. Peter's, Frigate Bay and all the surrounding areas.

Basseterre High School

He went on to note of the significant progress happening at the long-awaited Basseterre High School that is finally under progress of being built as the earthwork is already underway and the construction phase is set to begin soon.

Energy Sector Progress

He proceeded to highlight the significant step that the country has taken at building energy independence day by day. With the country’s energy sector being transformed at NEMAS as the country is upgrading its power grid in NEAS.

The Prime Minister noted the significant progress as the government has already secured $37 million US dollars along with five international firms that have already submitted their proposals to build the county’s geothermal wells.

Roadway Developments

The Prime Minister listed the numerous roadworks that are breathing new life after being neglected for so long.

Highlighting the efforts that the government has kept in ensuring that it has touched roads in every constituency across the federation including Shadwell, Newton Ground, White House Gardens, Palmetto Point, and the extensive overhaul of the St. Peter’s main road. Noting that the project is about dignity, access and opportunity ensuring that every proper roadways are in place.

PM Drew pointed out that despite the challenges inherited, his administration is focused on building a more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable future for all. He described the government’s trajectory as one of discipline, diligence, and a clear vision rooted in the Sustainable Island State Agenda.