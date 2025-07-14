PM Drew slams Don Anderson poll as ‘paid and misleading’, recalls PLP’s 2022 landslide defeat

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has strongly criticized a recent Don Anderson poll which claims that he trails behind former PM Dr Timothy Harris by 19 points. He said that the poll is a paid exercise which is designed to mislead the public.

In a recent interview, Dr Drew described it as “yet another commissioned survey with no credibility” and slammed the political party for attempting to spread misinformation across St Kitts and Nevis.

He further pointed to a similar situation in 2022 when PLP-favouring polls were released ahead of the general election, however the political party faced a drastic loss during elections as it managed to secure only 1 seat out of 11 constituencies while the labour party secured a clean sweep victory with six seats.

While emphasising the political motive behind such polls, PM Drew noted that paid polls are tools used to shape narratives, not reflect reality. “We saw how the 2022 polls completely misread public opinion. Those who commissioned them lost by a landslide,” he added.

He further reiterated his commitment to governance and expressed his government’s willingness to continue serving the people of St Kitts and Nevis and delivering tangible results.

Meanwhile, several locals also took to comment section to slam the polls, saying that it they were politically motivated. “Didn’t Don Anderson said that PLP was projected to win the last election? And speaking of election, it’s 2 years away so whatever people may be feeling at this point in time don’t mean anything,” wrote a user named Nigel Muckle while another said, “There is no way in this world you can compare Dr Drew with Timothy Harris, Drew isn't a natural politician, yet alone a leader.”

A local also questioned, “Sooo where was I when these polls were happening?” implying that the results were fake and the poll never took place. Locals question Don Anderson poll being circulated by PLP “Don Anderson poll is so ridiculous, I wouldn't even call it a poll, I'll call it a PayPal account. Remember Timothy McVeigh Harris is a man that cannot be trusted. If I was to advise Dr Drew I'd call a snap election or if not reshuffle his cabinet,” slammed another local and criticised PLP and its leader Timothy Harris.