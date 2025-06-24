St. Kitts and Nevis to introduce mandatory residency and biometric checks in CBI reforms

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that the parliament is set to soon present a legislature that will introduce major changes in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, including a mandatory residency clause as well as an upgraded biometric verification systems.

Speaking during a recent interview at the St. Kitts and Nevis national radio, the prime minister announced that there will be new residency and biometric requirements in the new upcoming laws that are set to be passed very soon.

According to him, the Governments of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is expected to establish an official regulatory body that will oversee the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes across the sub-region within the coming month.

The groundbreaking initiative by St. Kitts and Nevis is set to represent the county as a pioneer in economic governance, regional cooperation and international transparency

The new law, expected to be passed in by the parliament next week as the Prime Minister is putting together the regulatory body. It is said that the parliament will pass legislation to set up a regional regulatory body in each region which will strengthen and establish due diligence procedures for the CBI programme.

The law marks the government's ongoing efforts to modernize and fortify their long term sustainability plan and receive international respect. As the PM noted that this is not something new it is something we have been working towards from the very beginning, CBI is the most challenging thing of my Prime Ministership.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is set to implement the reforms that align with its investment migration program with global best practices. The reforms include introducing a residency requirement to strengthen applicants' ties to the country and biometric measures like fingerprinting and interviews to improve security and transparency. Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasized that these changes aim to protect national interests and the credibility of the passport.

PM Drew announced that in the new CBI revised structure, the applicants will undergo interviews whether in person or online. He added that their biometrical data will be collected which builds on the introduction of the new e-passport by St. Kitts and Nevis which is already winning some awards and has recently won the Best New Passport in the World because of its cutting-edge security features.

He finished his address by noting that reform, transparency, and integrity have always been the core of his administration stewardship program and like many; CBI is not a private club, it is business of the people and that's why it's foundation is transparency.