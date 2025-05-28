Belize Teachers Union rejects 3% raise, calls for nationwide sickout over ‘Disrespectful’ offer

The proposal of 3% salary increase came as educators push for an eight and a half percent salary adjustment.

Belize: In a shocking development, the Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) escalated sharply on the night of Tuesday as the union formally rejected the government’s proposed 3 percent salary increase. The union called it ‘insufficient and disrespectful’ amid the rising cost of living what the leaders of BNTU described as reckless government spending.

The proposal of 3% salary increase came as educators push for an eight and a half percent salary adjustment. New Education Minister Oscar Requena said that he fully recognises the vital role teachers play in building the country. He also stressed that he is committed to open, good-faith dialogue in hopes of reaching a fair agreement with the teachers.

According to verified sources, BNTU is mobilising for a nationwide sickout starting today (Wednesday, May 28, 2025) with thousands of teachers across the country expected to stay home in protest against this proposal. While other public sector unions have not officially joined this action by the union, several are watching developments closely.

Talking about the proposal, a senior BNTU official said that this is not just about percentages but about fairness and respect. He added that educators have been patient, but this offer does not meet the moment.

The Belize National Teachers Union has already issued a 21-day strike notice and industrial action is expected to follow. It is being said that if the action unfolds as expected, schools across the nation could be impacted significantly, potentially halting classes and disrupting daily routines for thousands of students as well as their families.

The proposal—approved by Cabinet—has already sparked debate during the 2025 budget discussions. Minister of Public Service Henry Charles Usher weighed in, highlighting that teachers and public servants are set to receive a 14% salary increase spread over the next three years.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to issue a formal response against the union’s rejection or the impending protest. The Cabinet’s approval of a three percent raise is reportedly set to take effect in October 2025 but after the union’s rejection, the tensions between the government and the union is set to escalate.