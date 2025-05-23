Belize receives 25 nationals on US deportation flight, attempted murder suspect among returnees

Belize: An international deportation flight from the United States landed in Belize on Thursday morning with 25 Belizeans. These locals came home as part of the US government’s repatriation operation.

According to the information, the flight which was operated by the US immigration authorities left Louisiana early this morning and arrived at Belize’s Philip Goldson International Airport with deportees from different backgrounds.

It is reported that most of the returnees were processed for immigration violations which included illegal entry and visa overstay however for one passenger, the flight to home ended up in handcuffs.

Upon arrival, all deportees were processed by immigration, customs, and police officials. Most were then transported to Queen Street Police Station for further documentation before being released to their families or placed under supervision.

Jody Rhamdas who was earlier wanted in Belize was attempted murder was arrested immediately after landing and remains now in police custody. He had allegedly been evading authorities since 2023.

Officials further confirmed that two other individuals from this group aboard the flight are under investigation in Belize which is why they were detained for further questioning.

Luke Martin, the public affair officer at the US Embassy who was present at the time when the national returned said, “I think other Central American countries have heard this before, through past administrations, that illegal immigration is not something that's tolerated. This has always been the law.”

He added that the United States has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigration. He also thanked the Belizean government for cooperating and for agreeing on taking back Belizeans who have overstayed in the US illegally. He said that he is looking forward to continued collaboration between the two countries.

Notably, the deportation charter flight carried over 150 passengers with Belize being the first stop and it will continue on to Chile and Peru for additional deportations.