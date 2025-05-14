Belize: Body of missing 24-year-old found in Belmopan, family suspects foul play

Belize: The lifeless body of 24-year-old Moises Garbutt was found on Tuesday in the Capital City of Belmopan. The victim was reported missing by family members on Saturday, May 11, just a day before his 24th birthday.

According to the information, Garbutt’s body was found around 1:00 pm yesterday in a partially decomposed state. The victim’s family said that the young resident of Roaring Creek, who had been excitedly preparing for his birthday celebration on May 11, vanished without a work the night before.

Since Garbutt's disappearance on Saturday night, the family has been searching all over for any sign of life. Just after 01:00 yesterday afternoon, during one of the family's search parties, Garbutt's body was found. According to the aunt, she was driving through George Price Boulevard when she saw vultures circling an area.

When she got out to check the area, she discovered the body with visible torture marks. “Well, we got a tip that he was in this area and while driving my daughter saw some birds flying over so we decided to stop here and check and we went through the bushes because we saw like something was mashed down like someone walked through bushes,” she added.

The aunt said that when she told her family to go into that direction, they found him with his hands up and the body was already in a state of decomposition. She further claimed that the body seemed to have been tortured and burnt.

Reportedly, On Sunday, after noticing that Garbutt was not answering his calls, the family started their search. A footage captured by a surveillance camera at a local bar in the area shows the last time he was seen alive. According to the family, they believe that Garbutt was lured to his death by people he knew.

Though official confirmation of the body discovered about five hundred yards off the George Price Boulevard is still pending, family members of Garbutt said that the clothing and location confirms that it is him.

The police officials said, “Due to the advanced state of decomposition, police were unable to properly identify the body. A DNA test will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the individual.”

According to police, no visible injuries were observed on the body and the investigation continues to determine the exact cause of death. The discovery has left the community in shock and mourning, as questions now turn to what happened in the hours leading to his disappearance.