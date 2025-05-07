Belize: 31-year-old shot dead after dropping daughter to school – 3rd murder in 48 hours

Police reported that gang violence has shaken the community, with two murders on Monday followed by another killing on Tuesday.

Belize: A 31-year-old male was shot dead on Tuesday morning while he was returning home after dropping off his 7-year-old daughter at school. According to the information, the victim has been identified as Kadeem Orozco and his death marked the 3rd murder in less than 48 hours in Belize.

Police said that the gang violence has gripped the community with two murders taking place on Monday and it continued on Tuesday when another man was killed. It was further said that while the latest victim is not known as a gang member, police are almost certain that his murder was gang related.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Orozco was walking alone on Ebony Street in Belize when he was targeted by an unidentified gunman who immediately opened fire, killing him on the spot.

A report was made to the police by eyewitnesses who upon arrival found him lying motionless on the street.

The relatives of the deceased who frantically made their way over to the yellow tape of the crime scene also demanded answers from police and the only thing they were heard saying that nothing their loved one could have done to deserve such a fate.

“He is not a guy who will fight or pick up a gun and he care for his daughter. How could he have done it,” said the aunt of the deceased.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Belize, Hilberto Romero, investigations received information that the victim’s murder is connected to the ongoing gang feud in Belize. He said that he cannot say if the three murders are connected however the team received several leads which they are following up and several individuals are in custody in regard to these recent murders taking place in the country.

Moreover, CCTV footage from a nearby camera is also being reviewed for leads regarding the murder of Kadeem Orozco.

Notably, even before this murder, the police have been heavily mobilizing, detaining a number of persons who may be connected to this string of murders. ACP Romero said, “We have information that this is gang related. We have some information to suggest that it is the reason we have around 60 persons in custody at this time.”

He said that his team is conducting several operations within the Belize district and they continue with their work on the ground. Talking about taking 60 people in custody in the past two days, the ACP said that it was necessary so that these persons can be interviewed in an effort to minimize retaliation and try to solve these murders.

He further assured that intelligence officers are also coming to Belize to try and establish exactly what is happening so that they can try to minimize the issues of retaliation.