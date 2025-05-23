St Kitts and Nevis becomes 1st in Caribbean to launch eTA system, effective May 26

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has officially announced the launch of a new Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system which will come into effect from May 26, 2025, onwards. The Federation has become the first in the Caribbean to implement this very advanced E-Border system.

While sharing the update on his official Facebook account, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that this is a key part of the digital transformation, and this innovation will facilitate seamless travel and boost the border security.

According to the information, this innovative system is set to modernise the way visitors enter St Kitts and Nevis as it will ensure a seamless, secure and efficient travel experience. Moreover, the eTA will help the country remain an open and welcoming destination while ensuring safer borders and strengthening security for citizens and visitors alike.

While announcing the launch of this platform, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also urged every visitor to present an approved eTA before departing their country of origin and on arrival in the island nation. The mobile app, St Kitts and Nevis e-border will be the fastest and most convenient way to complete this eTA and people can also download it on Android and iOS devices from May 26 onwards.

On the other hand, if someone cannot use the app, they can complete the eTA through www.knatravelform.kn. The eTA can be completed within five minutes, and it will also streamline the arrival process. Notably, the eTA application can be submitted up to 90 days before travelling to the Federation.

The government is noting that the introduction of eTA marks a major milestone in the commitment of the country towards digital transformation which will boost national security and enhance the overall tourism experience.

With the launch of eTA, the government said that they have joined a global movement towards a smart and digital border management and this initiative boots national security along with contributing to the Caribbean region’s advancement in digital travel technology.