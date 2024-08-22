Can Trinidad's Jereem Richards take down Olympic Champion Tebogo in Lausanne?

Trinidad and Tobago: Jereem 'The Dream' Richards, Trinidad and Tobago's quarter-miler, is all set to be back on track for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He will be lining up for the men's 200-meter event at the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland.



In the race, carded for today (August 22, 2024), Richards is set to face the newly crowned 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, who became Botswana's first Olympic gold medalist.



The eight-man field for the 200m in Lausanne will be a competitive showdown as it features a total of four finalists from the Men's 200m final at the Paris Games.



According to the information, Richards has a season-best of 20.13 seconds in the 200m, and he also qualified for the event at the Olympic Games but opted out to focus on the 400m, where he smashed the national record in the final.



Jereem Richards set the new national record for Trinidad and Tobago in the men's 400m, finishing with an impressive time of 43.78 seconds. He narrowly missed out on the bronze medal. He became the first Trinbagonian to run 43 seconds.



After he finished 4th at the international games, he apologized for not being able to achieve the medal and said that 'it was so close.' The athlete is now looking forward to giving his best performance in the upcoming race.



At his last Diamond League outing, Richards notched a third-place finish in London on July 20th in the Men's 400m event in 44.18. He is now set to remind the world about his class across 200 meters when he hits the Lausanne track.



The sports ministry of Trinidad and Tobago called upon everyone to watch the player live and said, "Watch him race for glory on Thursday, 22nd August 2024 at 21:42hrs as he aims to defend his title from last year on Supersport Variety."

The star list for the 200m race at Diamond League is as follows: