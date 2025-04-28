Tuesday, 29th April 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Two Years, Major Milestones: How St Kitts and Nevis Transformed Its Health Sector

Since 2022, the Drew administration has committed to transforming the health sector in St Kitts and Nevis, offering locals more treatment options at home, reducing the need for overseas travel.

Monday, 28th April 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party under Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has delivered the most comprehensive and transformative health sector advancements in the history of the Federation within two years.  

The major hospital of the country Joseph N France General Hospital alone boasts completion of major infrastructural work which includes full repair of the leaking roof, installation of new air-conditioning units across several wards, refurbishments of the hospital kitchen and private ward and the complete renovation of the JNF classroom which is used for training medical personnel.  

Another major milestone was the procurement of new medical personnel for the first time in several years which has enhanced the hospital’s ability to deliver better treatment and diagnostics.  

Since 2022, the Drew administration vowed to bring historic changes and developments in the health sector, to provide locals with more options of getting treatment in St Kitts and Nevis rather than flying overseas.  

Under this administration, a fully functional CT Scan Service has also been launched which is now allowing patients to receive critical imaging services right here at home. Reportedly, this is something which had been promised for decades but was never delivered until now.  

The hospital now also has the highest number of medical specialists and is also equipped with dialysis machines for the first time in history, which has further improved access to speciality care and life saving treatments.  

Additionally, the government has also implemented strict hygiene protocols across all health facilities in St Kitts and Nevis, including daily and weekly deep cleaning at the JNF along with routine infection control monitoring, to ensure cleanliness where it is required the most. Moreover, trained dietary services have been added to assure improved nutrition among patients and reduce the burden on nursing staff.  

These advances are clearly not isolated as across the Ministry of Health in St Kitts and Nevis, a clear pattern has emerged that is results, delivery and transformation. Whether through community-based health initiatives, enhanced access to mental health services, aggressive investment in infrastructure or increased healthcare education, the Drew administration has elevated the healthcare and has made it a national priority.  

Notably, the most transformative project of all is now in its preparatory phase which is the construction of a brand-new national hospital. Being built to reflect the current as well as future needs of a modern healthcare system, this new facility will be serving as a cornerstone of the Sustainable Island State Agenda and is a lasting symbol of what visionary and people-centred leadership can achieve.  

This new Sir Joseph N. France Health Network Multi-Specialty Hospital will be a world-class, high-tech 'Centre of Excellence'—designed for patient comfort, disaster resilience, and eco-friendly practices. The hospital will be equipped with cutting edge medical technology and is built in a way that it will withstand hurricanes and earthquakes. The property will be ecofriendly as there will be solar power and green initiatives and will serve citizens, tourists, and the Eastern Caribbean as a whole. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Bahamas gov't denies being blacklisted by OECD

Monday, 28th April 2025

Cleon Browne.
Uncategorised

Nevis records federation's first murder of 2018

Monday, 28th April 2025

Uncategorised

“I do not know Terry Baron, I never had connection with him,” says Lenox...

Monday, 28th April 2025

Uncategorised

Skerrit predicts DLP will win upcoming polls by 'bigger margin'

Monday, 28th April 2025

UK: New record of 1,820 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Uncategorised

1,820 people died after 28days of testing COVID-19 positive in UK

Monday, 28th April 2025

MV Celebrity Reflection makes inaugural call to Dominica
Uncategorised

MV Celebrity Reflection makes inaugural call to Dominica

Monday, 28th April 2025

Health Ministry of Dominica have named the wellness centre in Vieille Case has been named Nurse Stella LeBlanc Health and Wellness Center.
Uncategorised

"I'm proud of my aunt," says PM Roosevelt Skerrit about Nurse LeBlanc

Monday, 28th April 2025

Guyana

Guyana: Adrianna Younge’s autopsy report expected today amid rising publi...

Monday, 28th April 2025