Trinidad and Tobago: Police fatally shoot home invasion suspect in St Joseph

Trinidad and Tobago: A man suspected to be involved in a home invasion was shot and killed by the police on Monday, March 16, 2026. He was tracked down by the officers in connection to a home invasion at a residence along Valsayn Avenue.

The break-in was caught on CCTV installed in the house earlier that day. A group of masked men entered a family home in Valsayn Avenue. An elderly woman was inside the house at that time. The suspects confronted her but left without taking anything.

The men entered the house from the back road. The CCTV footage shows them leaving right after the attempted break-in. Police were immediately called for an investigation. Officers from a special operations team followed leads and managed to locate one of the suspects in the St Joseph area that afternoon.

Officers found and confronted the man at around 3:30pm on Farm Road. They said that the suspect was armed, as he pointed his gun towards them. The officers opened fire as an act of self defense.

The suspect suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of his injuries.

It was later revealed by the police that the man was known as “Glasses” and was a primary suspect in several robbery and home invasion cases.

The police recovered a loaded firearm at the scene. Two suspects managed to flee before the police could arrest them. One of them is a 15-year old boy, while the identity of the second suspect is not yet known. Investigations remain active as police continue to look for more evidence.

One of the locals, Trini Dougla said, “Well this is history in the making is the first time I hear they find someone so fast in Trinidad and Tobago lol but good job well done. keep it up TTPS."