CPL 2026 to return in August with expanded teams, new venues
CPL 2026 returns with an expanded schedule, featuring matches across multiple Caribbean nations, new host venues including St Vincent, and a final set for Barbados on September 20.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 is all set to return with another exciting season from August 7 to September 20, 2026. This year, Trinbago Knight Riders will defend their title.
The regional cricket league will feature seven teams for the first time. These include Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbuda Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Kingsmen, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.
St Vincent and the Grenadines will debut as the CPL match host this year. The matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium. Barbados will also host the tournament final on September 20.
Games will be played across several venues in the Caribbean, including Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Providence Stadium (Guyana), Sabina Park (Jamaica), Warner Park (St. Kitts & Nevis), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale Stadium (St Vincent), Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen’s Park Oval (Trinidad and Tobago).
The CEO of Caribbean Premier League, Pete Russell said, “With an expanded tournament in 2026, we are delighted to be bringing CPL cricket to St Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time. We are equally excited about hosting finals week in Barbados, where we have ambitious plans to deliver the biggest and most memorable finale in the tournament’s 14-year history.”
He also expressed his confidence and said that this year’s tournament will be the best season of the CPL. “Each year, our goal is to raise the bar, and I am more confident than ever that CPL 2026 will be our best season yet,” noted the CEO.
The Caribbean Premier League was first organized in 2013 by the Cricket West Indies to replace the Caribbean Twenty20. It became the primary T20 competition in the region. It was won by Jamaica Tallawahs, who defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final.
CPL 2026 Full Schedule (Fixtures)
Fri, 7 Aug – JKM vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Vincent
Sat, 8 Aug – SKNP vs TKR – 7:00 PM – St Vincent
Sun, 9 Aug – ABF vs SLK – 7:00 PM – St Vincent
Tue, 11 Aug – JKM vs BR – 7:00 PM – Jamaica
Wed, 12 Aug – SLK vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia
Thu, 13 Aug – JKM vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Jamaica
Fri, 14 Aug – SLK vs ABF – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia
Sat, 15 Aug – JKM vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Jamaica
Sun, 16 Aug – SLK vs BR – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia
Tue, 18 Aug – JKM vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Jamaica
Wed, 19 Aug – SLK vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia
Thu, 20 Aug – ABF vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Antigua
Fri, 21 Aug – SLK vs JKM – 7:00 PM – Antigua
Sat, 22 Aug – ABF vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Antigua
Sun, 23 Aug – ABF vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Antigua
Tue, 25 Aug – ABF vs BR – 7:00 PM – Antigua
Wed, 26 Aug – TKR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Trinidad
Thu, 27 Aug – SKNP vs JKM – 7:00 PM – St Kitts
Fri, 28 Aug – TKR vs BR – 8:00 PM – Trinidad
Sat, 29 Aug – SKNP vs GAW – 7:00 PM – St Kitts
Sun, 30 Aug – SKNP vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Kitts
Tue, 1 Sep – TKR vs JKM – 5:00 PM – Trinidad
Wed, 2 Sep – SKNP vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Kitts
Thu, 3 Sep – TKR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – St Kitts
Fri, 4 Sep – GAW vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Guyana
Sat, 5 Sep – BR vs TKR – 8:00 PM – Barbados
Sun, 6 Sep – GAW vs SKNP – 10:00 AM – Guyana
Sun, 6 Sep – BR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Tue, 8 Sep – GAW vs ABF – 7:00 PM – Guyana
Wed, 9 Sep – SLK vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Guyana
Thu, 10 Sep – BR vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Fri, 11 Sep – GAW vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Guyana
Sat, 12 Sep – BR vs JKM – 8:00 PM – Barbados
Sun, 13 Sep – BR vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Playoffs and Final
Wed, 16 Sep – Eliminator (3 vs 4) – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Thu, 17 Sep – Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Fri, 18 Sep – Qualifier 2 (Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1) – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Sun, 20 Sep – Final – 7:00 PM – Barbados
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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