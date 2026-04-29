2026-04-29 08:35:16
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CPL 2026 to return in August with expanded teams, new venues

CPL 2026 returns with an expanded schedule, featuring matches across multiple Caribbean nations, new host venues including St Vincent, and a final set for Barbados on September 20.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 is all set to return with another exciting season from August 7 to September 20, 2026. This year, Trinbago Knight Riders will defend their title.

The regional cricket league will feature seven teams for the first time. These include Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbuda Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Kingsmen, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will debut as the CPL match host this year. The matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium. Barbados will also host the tournament final on September 20.

Games will be played across several venues in the Caribbean, including Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Providence Stadium (Guyana), Sabina Park (Jamaica), Warner Park (St. Kitts & Nevis), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale Stadium (St Vincent), Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen’s Park Oval (Trinidad and Tobago).

The CEO of Caribbean Premier League, Pete Russell said, “With an expanded tournament in 2026, we are delighted to be bringing CPL cricket to St Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time. We are equally excited about hosting finals week in Barbados, where we have ambitious plans to deliver the biggest and most memorable finale in the tournament’s 14-year history.

He also expressed his confidence and said that this year’s tournament will be the best season of the CPL. “Each year, our goal is to raise the bar, and I am more confident than ever that CPL 2026 will be our best season yet,” noted the CEO.

The Caribbean Premier League was first organized in 2013 by the Cricket West Indies to replace the Caribbean Twenty20. It became the primary T20 competition in the region. It was won by Jamaica Tallawahs, who defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final.

CPL 2026 Full Schedule (Fixtures)

  • Fri, 7 Aug – JKM vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Vincent

  • Sat, 8 Aug – SKNP vs TKR – 7:00 PM – St Vincent

  • Sun, 9 Aug – ABF vs SLK – 7:00 PM – St Vincent

  • Tue, 11 Aug – JKM vs BR – 7:00 PM – Jamaica

  • Wed, 12 Aug – SLK vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia

  • Thu, 13 Aug – JKM vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Jamaica

  • Fri, 14 Aug – SLK vs ABF – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia

  • Sat, 15 Aug – JKM vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Jamaica

  • Sun, 16 Aug – SLK vs BR – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia

  • Tue, 18 Aug – JKM vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Jamaica

  • Wed, 19 Aug – SLK vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Saint Lucia

  • Thu, 20 Aug – ABF vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Antigua

  • Fri, 21 Aug – SLK vs JKM – 7:00 PM – Antigua

  • Sat, 22 Aug – ABF vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Antigua

  • Sun, 23 Aug – ABF vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Antigua

  • Tue, 25 Aug – ABF vs BR – 7:00 PM – Antigua

  • Wed, 26 Aug – TKR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Trinidad

  • Thu, 27 Aug – SKNP vs JKM – 7:00 PM – St Kitts

  • Fri, 28 Aug – TKR vs BR – 8:00 PM – Trinidad

  • Sat, 29 Aug – SKNP vs GAW – 7:00 PM – St Kitts

  • Sun, 30 Aug – SKNP vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Kitts

  • Tue, 1 Sep – TKR vs JKM – 5:00 PM – Trinidad

  • Wed, 2 Sep – SKNP vs ABF – 7:00 PM – St Kitts

  • Thu, 3 Sep – TKR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – St Kitts

  • Fri, 4 Sep – GAW vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Guyana

  • Sat, 5 Sep – BR vs TKR – 8:00 PM – Barbados

  • Sun, 6 Sep – GAW vs SKNP – 10:00 AM – Guyana

  • Sun, 6 Sep – BR vs SLK – 7:00 PM – Barbados

  • Tue, 8 Sep – GAW vs ABF – 7:00 PM – Guyana

  • Wed, 9 Sep – SLK vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Guyana

  • Thu, 10 Sep – BR vs SKNP – 7:00 PM – Barbados

  • Fri, 11 Sep – GAW vs TKR – 7:00 PM – Guyana

  • Sat, 12 Sep – BR vs JKM – 8:00 PM – Barbados

  • Sun, 13 Sep – BR vs GAW – 7:00 PM – Barbados

Playoffs and Final

  • Wed, 16 Sep – Eliminator (3 vs 4) – 7:00 PM – Barbados

  • Thu, 17 Sep – Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) – 7:00 PM – Barbados

  • Fri, 18 Sep – Qualifier 2 (Winner Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1) – 7:00 PM – Barbados

  • Sun, 20 Sep – Final – 7:00 PM – Barbados

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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