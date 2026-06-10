Trinidad: Human remains found in burnt vehicle in Wallerfield

Police are investigating a suspected homicide after badly burned human remains were discovered in a vehicle in Wallerfield, with reports of an explosion hours before the fire was reported.

Trinidad and Tobago: Human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in Wallerfield, Arima, on Saturday, June 6, which has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers from Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on Block 5, Moonan Road, shortly after 3:00 pm.

Upon arrival, they found the burnt shell of the vehicle by the side of the road. They also found a Mazda emblem near the crash site. Smoke was still coming from the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the police found human remains which had been greatly damaged by fire in the trunk. It included a skull, pieces of the head and neck, and the frame of a body.

TTPS reviewed nearby CCTV footage and questioned the residents present near the area. Witnesses told police that they heard a loud explosion around 11:47 am. The blast shook nearby homes, which prompted them to leave their house. They saw thick black smoke and a burning car.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the fire was intentionally set to cover a murder. The victim has been identified as a man known as “Milky.”

The remains have been taken for an autopsy. Police have not yet determined a motive, as the investigations are ongoing.

Locals turned to social media to express their shock and worry over this discovery. One individual said, “If his body was found in the area of the Trunk then clearly the vehicle was deliberately set ablazed.”

Another resident stated, “I don’t see why that area isn’t policed and filled with cameras. For decades Wallerfield has been a dump for anything and everything, unless the police are at the center of half of these issues.”