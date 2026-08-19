Vijay Aggarwal’s arrest raises questions over cash, alleged separatist funding links

Sources claim that British officials found over £400,000 in cash from Vijar Aggarwal's Mayfair residence during an inspection.

London: The reported detention of Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal in London has triggered a wave of fresh questions over his financial dealings. Aggarwal was allegedly detained in Mayfair after UK authorities inspected a property linked to him and discovered a large amount of cash.

Sources claim that British officials found over £400,000 in cash with his arrest also coming amid allegations concerning possible immigration violations. Not only this, but sources claim that he has been also charged with four sexual assault offences on two women.

Aggarwal is allegedly charged with three counts of sexual assault on a woman after he intentionally touched her without her consent.

Following the reported detention earlier this month, financial crime consultant Kenneth Rijjock made several disclosures in his blog posted today, especially Aggarwal’s links with UK-based lawyer Michael Polak.

Notably, Aggarwal and Polak represented Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi in his legal proceedings concerning the USD 2 billion PNB scam and his sudden disappearance in 2021. Polak also represented the family of the UK-based Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda, a prominent pro-Khalistani-activist who supported the movement across the United Kingdom and Canada. The movement has been described by Indian authorities as a separatist movement.

Rijjock’s blog also includes similar claims regarding Choksi and his two lawyers that funds may have been channeled through a network involving the lawyers towards individuals associated with the separatist organizations in India that have been designated as ‘terrorist entities’.

His blog stated,

A major issue surrounding Aggarwal is whether he is involved in providing financial support to a number of separatist organizations in India that have been designated as terrorist entities.

Rijjock further questions, “We are talking about allegations of terrorist financing, using Choksi's assets, to create political chaos within India. Is he looking to create a situation where he can make a deal with Indian authorities, in exchange for his cessation of providing financial support to terrorism?”

Additionally, it is also being said that apart from Aggarwal, four of his employees have been arrested including females as alleged accomplices. Sources also confirmed that his assistant and secretary Manpreet has charged in the similar case.

Media reports further indicate that several junior lawyers working under him were present and implicated during the immigration enforcement action in London.

Cash discovery puts financial dealings under scrutiny

The reported discovery of more than £400,000 in cash is likely to become a key focus of investigation in India now, claims relevant sources. It is being said that Indian officials are likely to open an investigation against Vijay Aggarwal and his clients.

Such an investigation will potentially examine the source of funds allegedly received by Aggarwal including any payments made in cash by his clients in India.

If such an investigation is launched, it could also bring greater scrutiny to individuals who may have had financial or professional links with Aggarwal, including judicial officers or politicians.

Authorities are further expected to investigate links between Mehul Choksi and his funding of the separatist organizations in India. Reportedly, Choksi has been funding the members of the separatist organization through a network managed by Vijay Aggarwal and Michael Polak.