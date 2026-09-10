“More than half of UWP’s 2019 Roseau North vote disappeared”: PM Skerrit points to major UWP decline

The Prime Minister said the UWP’s support fell sharply from the 2019 election, citing internal divisions, leadership concerns and policy disagreements following the Roseau North by-election.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated the newly elected parliamentary representative for Roseau North constituency, Ashma McDougall for her resounding victory in the by-election of September 7, 2026.

Speaking at a press conference held on September 9, 2026, he noted that she worked hard and deserved the victory, saying that “her responsibility now is to remain present, accessible and focused on delivering to the people of Roseau North.”

The Prime Minister laid out the figures of the votes, noting the 523 vote margin, emphasising that the opposition United Workers Party's vote share collapsed compared to the 2019 general election.

“It is that more than half of the UWP's 2019 Roseau North vote disappeared from the ballot box,” he said.

The final count recorded by the electoral office is 1,506 for Ashma McDougall, 983 for Danny Lugay and 50 for Sherman Boston from 2,595 ballots cast.

PM Skerrit noted that the result flipped from a 496-vote deficit in 2019 to a 523-vote win in 2026.

The 2019 official figures were: UWP = 2,134 and DLP = 1,638. UWP fell from 2,134 to 983 in 2026, recording a drop of 1,151 votes.

This marks a negative 53.9% fall in the UWP supporters as compared to 2019. DLP retained roughly 90% of its 2019 support, according to Dr. Skerrit, while UWP retained around 46%.

PM Skerrit blamed the UWP decline on the party’s internal disputes, questions over leadership, organisational weakness and dissatisfaction among supporters. He also pointed to UWP’s internal disagreement over the CBI programme, public sector staffing and the party's economic plan.

The Prime Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting her and the development of the constituency and also thanked the people who had worked along with the campaign for the past two months.

“I thank the other participants in the race. I thank the electoral commission, the chief elections officer and the staff of the electoral office for the free and fair conduct of the first ever election with voter identification in the history of Dominica,” Dr. Skerrit said.

Lastly, the Prime Minister pledged continued focus on economic growth, youth opportunities, housing, healthcare, education, farmers, small businesses and vulnerable citizens.