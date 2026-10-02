Jamaica: 16-year-old charged after man set on fire during Denham Town protest

A 16-year-old student has been charged after a 31-year-old man was allegedly set on fire during a protest in Denham Town, with police also charging a 36-year-old man in the case.

Jamaica: A 16-year-old student allegedly set a man on fire during a protest at the intersection of Nelson and Metcalf streets, located in Denham Town, West Kingston, Jamaica. The teen has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm for setting the man on fire.

The 16-year-old student’s charge marks as the second person to be charged in the case. Previously, a 36-year-old man, identified as Omarley Dennie, also called "Neily Blacks", was charged this week.

Police noted that Dennie is a member of the One A Way gang.

According to the police reports, the 31-year-old victim was walking past protesters along the road at approximately 9:00 am when he allegedly got into a dispute with a woman.

Officials noted that it is believed that the gang member then told the teen to set the man on fire right there. Gasoline was reportedly poured on the victim and he was set alight.

The victim ran off and asked police for help. The officers immediately took him to the hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with severe burns to his face, left shoulder, both arms and back.

Police noted that the man remains in the hospital being treated for his burns and injuries.

An investigation into the matter was immediately launched by the officials, which led to Dennie being charged and the teen being taken into custody on Tuesday, September 29.

The incident has been drawing serious reaction from social media users in Jamaica and beyond as a user commented, “Setting man to fire over argument is horrifying and it worse that a 16-year-old was do it. Praying the victim recover fully and that gangs stop pulling young people into violence.”

Another user commented, “Burn to his face, shoulder, arms and back over ONE dispute!!! Wishing victim a full recovery. It heartbreaking that a teenager now facing charges but it a reminder of how gangs target young people and use them.”

Further investigations into the circumstances concerning the matter remain ongoing.