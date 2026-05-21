2026-05-21 10:15:35
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Tobago: Stepfather confesses to strangling 2-year-old Angelo Plaza, says body was dumped into sea

The stepfather allegedly confessed to strangling Angelo to death before disposing of his body in the sea near the family’s home in Goodwood, Tobago.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking and heartbreaking development, the stepfather of missing two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza, Shannon Miller, has confessed that he strangled the toddler to death and dumped his body in the sea. The confession comes nine days after the child went missing in Tobago.

Soon after the confession, Miller was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital as he reportedly complained of feeling unwell while in police custody and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

It is being said that the stepfather who was one of the seven suspects detained in connection with the disappearance of the child allegedly told investigators that the two-year-old was strangled to death following which his body was thrown into the sea near a coastal village on Tobago’s windward side which is several kilometres beyond Scarborough. “'I killed Angelo and threw him away,” he said.

According to the information, police were preparing to take him back to the family’s home to point out certain areas of interest including where the child was killed and buried. Reliable sources indicate that Miller’s behavior at the hospital suggested that he was hoping to be warded by hospital staff after his admission.

Earlier, the stepfather allegedly confessed to strangling Angelo to death before disposing of his body in the sea near the family’s home in Goodwood, Tobago. Investigators are continuing coordinated searches and are expected to revisit several locations in Tobago as efforts intensify to recover the toddler’s body.

Sources further revealed that a relative of Miller, who is the same cousin who allegedly claimed he saw Angelo walking towards the sea, is believed to have knowledge surrounding the circumstances of the child’s disappearance and death.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service earlier described the investigation as being at a “critical stage” as officers attached to multiple specialised units continued around-the-clock operations across Tobago.

The case has sparked national outrage and heartbreak, with searches carried out in areas including Pig Farm Road, Mt. St. George dump and Dam Road over the past several days. As of now, the investigations into the shocking incident continues as the police are still to reveal the reasons behind this shocking development.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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